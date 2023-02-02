Read full article on original website
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:27 a.m. EST
James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James moved 36 points away from breaking the NBA career scoring record in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131-126 loss to New Orleans on Saturday night that ended the Pelicans’ losing streak at 10 games. James had 27 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists as he continued to close in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record total of 38,387 points. Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum had 23 points, highlighted by a late 3 to help New Orleans close out the final 3:14 on a 9-5 run that kept the Lakers at bay. Anthony Davis had 34 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers.
Orlando 127, Minnesota 120
ORLANDO (127) Banchero 3-16 5-9 11, F.Wagner 4-7 0-2 9, Bamba 4-9 0-0 11, Fultz 6-10 3-4 15, G.Harris 3-6 0-0 9, Isaac 4-5 1-1 9, Bol 6-9 2-3 14, M.Wagner 6-10 6-7 19, Anthony 6-8 6-8 20, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 3-4 2-4 10. Totals 45-85 25-38 127.
Phoenix 116, Detroit 100
PHOENIX (116) Craig 5-8 0-0 14, Johnson 7-9 3-3 20, Ayton 13-15 5-6 31, Bridges 9-15 3-5 24, Paul 0-7 2-2 2, Wainright 2-4 1-1 5, Saric 3-8 0-0 6, D.Lee 1-4 0-0 3, Landale 2-4 3-8 7, S.Lee 0-1 4-6 4. Totals 42-75 21-31 116. DETROIT (100) Bogdanovic 8-17...
Buffalo 85, W. Michigan 76
BUFFALO (11-12) Adams 1-5 0-2 2, Hardnett 9-14 6-9 27, Jack 5-7 0-0 10, Blocker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Jones 10-21 5-6 30, Foster 3-8 6-8 12, Powell 0-0 2-2 2, Smith 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 29-58 19-28 85. W. MICHIGAN (6-17) Hastings 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 5-7 1-1 11, Hannah...
Detroit 85, Fort Wayne 52
FORT WAYNE (15-10) Kpedi 0-2 2-3 2, Planutis 4-8 0-0 11, Billups 2-5 0-1 5, Chong Qui 4-12 0-0 8, Godfrey 4-14 0-0 10, Morton-Robertson 2-6 1-1 6, Roberts 1-4 0-0 2, Mulder 0-0 1-2 1, Peterson 1-3 1-2 4, DeJurnett 0-1 0-0 0, R.Dunton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-56 5-9 52.
Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 67
WISCONSIN (7-17) Williams 6-10 2-2 14, LaBarbera 6-12 0-0 16, Pospisilova 6-15 2-2 15, Schramek 2-6 3-4 7, Wilke 6-12 0-0 15, Copeland 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-57 7-8 67. RUTGERS (10-14) Cornwell 6-8 4-4 16, Lafayette 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 5-11...
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
Miller and St. Thomas host Denver
Saint Thomas Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (13-12, 4-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Denver Pioneers after Riley Miller scored 23 points in St. Thomas' 89-83 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Pioneers are 7-3 on their home court. Denver has a 6-9 record in games...
Oakland 92, Cleveland St. 89, OT
CLEVELAND ST. (14-11) Johnson 3-3 1-2 7, Williams 2-9 2-2 6, Lowder 3-9 0-0 6, D.Parker 4-13 4-4 13, Enaruna 11-18 2-4 25, Woodrich 5-7 3-4 17, Hill 3-8 5-6 13, J.Price 0-1 0-0 0, Arnett 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-69 17-22 89. OAKLAND (10-15) Hervey...
Detroit 118, Charlotte 112
CHARLOTTE (112) Hayward 5-6 1-2 12, Washington 3-15 0-0 7, Plumlee 2-6 9-14 13, Ball 7-23 5-5 23, Rozier 9-19 3-4 23, Thor 2-3 0-0 4, McDaniels 5-7 3-3 14, Richards 3-5 1-1 7, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 4-6 1-1 9. Totals 40-90 23-30 112. DETROIT (118) Bogdanovic...
Fort Wayne 82, Oakland 73
FORT WAYNE (15-9) Kpedi 3-3 1-3 7, Planutis 2-5 0-0 6, Billups 3-6 2-2 10, Chong Qui 6-14 3-4 15, Godfrey 8-14 11-13 32, Roberts 4-5 0-1 8, Morton-Robertson 1-3 0-0 2, Mulder 1-1 0-0 2, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, DeJurnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 17-23 82. OAKLAND (9-15)
Milwaukee 123, Miami 115
MIAMI (115) Butler 11-21 9-10 32, Martin 6-13 3-5 17, Adebayo 7-15 2-2 16, Herro 10-24 2-2 24, Vincent 3-9 0-0 7, Highsmith 3-6 1-2 8, Strus 5-9 0-0 11, Dedmon 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 45-101 17-21 115. MILWAUKEE (123) Connaughton 5-10 0-0 14, G.Antetokounmpo 13-19 9-16 35, Lopez 4-11...
