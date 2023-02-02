ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Chronicle-Telegram

State Rep. Gayle Manning gets Ohio House committee assignments

State Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, has been appointed chairperson of the Ohio House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and as a member to several other committees. House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, made the appointment. "I’m pleased to serve my district in the capacity aligned with my experience," Manning...
cleveland.com

How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

US 20 reopens in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure

As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
ashlandsource.com

Mapleton Local School District’s student services help students succeed

ASHLAND — We all know raising children takes a village. Educating children takes a village, too. Teachers at Mapleton work hard to provide a solid education for the students in our district, but without the help of numerous other people in our building, their job would be much more difficult.
ASHLAND, OH
WKYC

'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio

LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
LODI, OH

