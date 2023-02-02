Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle-Telegram
State Rep. Gayle Manning gets Ohio House committee assignments
State Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, has been appointed chairperson of the Ohio House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and as a member to several other committees. House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, made the appointment. "I’m pleased to serve my district in the capacity aligned with my experience," Manning...
cleveland.com
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
US 20 reopens in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
wktn.com
Hardin County Prosecutor Shoots Down Attempt to Tie His Office to Promotion of Antisemitic Propaganda and Ideologies.
Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey is refuting a couple from Wyandot County who he says is trying to affiliate his office with the promotion of what he calls their antisemitic propaganda and ideologies. In a release, Bailey stated that Katja and Logan Lawrence improperly posted his office’s website as a...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
13abc.com
Authorities find man transporting undocumented people along Ohio Turnpike, charges filed
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man from Honduras is facing criminal charges for allegedly transporting undocumented people in the U.S. Authorities found six undocumented people in a vehicle along the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky county, according to the Department of Justice. Nestor Alfredo Figueroa-Murillo, 29, of Honduras, is facing...
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
Nonprofits should not have to compete with big-box chains to care for those who need it most: Tony Thomas
CLEVELAND -- Right now, you can earn a higher wage at Amazon, Target or even Taco Bell than what we can offer you at Welcome House. How on Earth are nonprofits who cater to, focus on and dedicate ourselves to supporting adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities supposed to compete with that?
Cleveland doctor sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for prescribing neurological medicine for kickbacks from drugmaker
AKRON, Ohio — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Hudson neurologist to two-and-half years in prison for a kickback scheme in which he prescribed neurological medicine to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners provided by the drugmaker. U.S. District Judge Sara...
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
Criminal charges against two 14-year-olds underscore Cuyahoga County’s Kia, Hyundai theft problem
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Criminal charges filed in the last week against two 14-year-old Cleveland boys underscore the scourge of thefts targeting certain Kia and Hyundai cars that social media unlocked last summer. One boy is charged with receiving stolen property after prosecutors accused him of possessing more than two...
ashlandsource.com
Mapleton Local School District’s student services help students succeed
ASHLAND — We all know raising children takes a village. Educating children takes a village, too. Teachers at Mapleton work hard to provide a solid education for the students in our district, but without the help of numerous other people in our building, their job would be much more difficult.
'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio
LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
Ohio police arrest middle school student after gun and ammunition found in a backpack
Ohio police in New Philadelphia, Ohio said a middle school student was arrested after a gun was found in a backpack. Police say they were contacted at 2:30 pm by Welty Middle School after the firearm was found, the gun was brought to the attention of the principal by another student. Officials say the school […]
Gun and ammo found in Tuscarawas Co. middle schooler’s bookbag: Police
A student was taken into custody after investigators say a firearm was found inside their bookbag Thursday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
Comments / 0