KCTC Party at Lebowskis in Washington
The Kalona Cooperative Technology Company is hosting a party on Sunday, February 5th, from 2 to 4 PM at Lebowskis Rock and Bowl in Washington. Come enjoy pizza, games, bowling, bags, and prizes. During this event, they will have exclusive discounts on everything you may need to enjoy Sunday’s festivities, including TVs, soundbars, and more. Lebowskis is located at 1601 East Washington Street in Washington.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Abby Renoux
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington High School Dance Team member Abby Renoux about their upcoming dance competition at the Washington High School.
Janet Fritz
A Funeral Mass for 83-year-old Janet Fritz of Brighton will be held at 10 A.M. Thursday, February 9th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in East Pleasant Plain. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 3:30 P.M. Wednesday February 8, 2023, at the church, followed with visitation until 7 P.M. Donations can be made to St Joseph Church, St. Joseph Cemetery Association or to the Brighton Volunteer Fire Fighters Association in Janet’s honor in place of sending flowers. These gifts may be left at the church or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home of Brighton is in charge of arrangements.
4-H 7th-8th grade Intermediate Trip to Des Moines April 14
Washington County 7th-8th grade 4-H members are invited to attend the Region 19 4-H Trip to Des Moines on April 14. 4-H’ers will have a full experience with a tour of the Iowa State Capitol, exploring at the Historical Building, tour of Des Moines Area Community College, and ending the day with Disney’s The Lion King musical at the Des Moines Civic Center. To accommodate these trips, registration is accepted online on a first-come, first serve basis. Registration is accepted until the allotted Washington spaces are filled or March 1. If the trip is full at online registration, please contact the Washington County Extension Office at 319-653-4811 to be on a waiting list. The $135 registration fee will cover tickets, transportation, insurance, and meals. This trip has been reduced by $40 for all Washington County 4-H participants, with proceeds from the 2022 4-BIG LUCKY CLOVER Raffle success. The group will travel on a charter bus leaving early on April 14th and returning late the same evening. Find a link to register for this trip with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Washington Boys’ Hoops Fends Off Ft. Madison
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team notched a 71-64 win at Fort Madison Friday night, earning back-t0-back wins for just the third time this season. Washington head coach Collin Stark tells KCII Sports his guys weathered a great performance from the opposition to secure the victory. “I think Fort...
Wapello Senior Crowned Miss Mount Pleasant Outstanding Teen
As part of the 2023 Miss Mount Pleasant event on Saturday, January 28, the Miss Mount Pleasant Outstanding Teen competition was held for candidates between 13 and 18 years old. Wapello native, Elizabeth Maine, was crowned as this year’s winner. Maine, a senior at Wapello High School, aspires to...
Orange Krush Issues Apology For "Poor Judgement"
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Orange Krush, the Illinois student spirit group who falsely claimed they were an Illinois chapter of the Boys and Girls Club, has issued an apology. The Iowa Athletic Department voided 200 tickets to the group, who planned on going to the men’s basketball game in Iowa City Saturday.
Main Street Washington Hosting Galentine’s Day Event
Main Street Washington is gearing up for its next event. Galentine’s Shop and Stroll will be happening Thursday, February 9th, from 4 to 7 PM in the Washington Downtown District. Tickets for this event are $5 and can be purchased at Dodicis Shop the day of the event or online. With the purchase of your ticket, you will be given a map of all of the participating stores, a chance to enter a drawing for a Merchant Goody Basket, treats and activities at many of the participating stores, and a booklet with exclusive coupons. This event is open to all ages. You can find a link to tickets and more information about this event with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Washington Girls’ Hoops Fights With Ft. Madison on KCII
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team will look to earn a big win in their final conference game of the season when they host Fort Madison tonight in a game you can hear on KCII. Washington started the season 6-3 but has struggled of late, losing seven of their last eight games. Demon freshman Adalyn Long has rediscovered her shooting touch and is on a tear, averaging better than 16 points per game over the last three and hitting 14 of her last 27 three-pointers. It has only translated to two wins for Washington since the calendar flipped to 2023. But Demon head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports that the competition has been just that difficult.
Iowa Pork Regional Conferences Coming to Washington
Four one-day educational conferences for pig farmers will be held across the state, Feb. 20-23. The conferences are planned and supported by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Pork Industry Center (IPIC). Pig farmers are invited to register and attend the Washington conference on February 23rd at the Washington County Extension and Outreach Office at 2223 250th St in Washington. In addition to the regional conference program that runs from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. each day, a separate morning session from 9 a.m. to noon will provide Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) Plus® training. The PQA Plus training is sponsored by IPPA and provided by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Producers can attend one or both sessions. You can find a link to register for this conference with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Blind Date with a Book at the Washington Public Library
The Washington Public Library is having a “Blind Date with a Book” program the entire month of February. Just select a wrapped book from the library’s “Blind Date with a Book” display and check it out. Take it home, unwrap it, and enjoy! If you don’t like the book, return it to the library. Inside the cover of each book will be a “Rate-your-Date” card to fill out after you are finished reading the book. You can tell the library if your “Blind Date with a Book” swept you off of your feet, was love at first sight, or a total dud. There are books available for Adults, Teens, and Tweens. The Washington Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 7 PM, Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 9 AM to 1 PM.
Washington High School Internship Applications Due
The Kirkwood Workplace Learning Connection winter and spring 2023 Internship Program application portal will close on February 10th. Prior to application, students should meet with their high school counselor to determine their readiness for the program. There are twenty-two internships available through this program in the Washington area. The internships range from health sciences to agriculture. You can find a link to this internship program with the Kirkwood Workplace Learning Connection with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
‘We just weren’t disciplined enough’: Iowa hits shots late, takes down Illinois
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Orange Krush did not get justice for what went down this past week. Not only was Saturday afternoon’s matchup at Carver Hawkeye Arena big for conference standings, but after all the drama revolving around the Orange Krush and the Iowa athletics department, this one felt that much more important.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Downed by Danville
The Columbus Wildcat girls’ basketball team came up short in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout, falling 72-33 versus Danville Friday night. Columbus only trailed by seven at the end of the first quarter, but being outscored 54-20 over the next two periods proved to be the Wildcats’ downfall. Sophomore Lily Coil led Columbus with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals, while senior Victoria Howell added five points and five rebounds. Columbus falls to 7-14. The Wildcats will complete the regular season Tuesday evening when they host English Valleys.
IHSSA State Large Group Speech Preview
Cedar Rapids Washington High School is the site of today’s Iowa High School Speech Association’s State Large Group Contest. Multiple area schools had teams qualify for the competition by receiving a Division 1 rating at their respective district contests two weeks ago. Twenty-six Washington High School students are...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases
WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
