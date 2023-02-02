The Washington Public Library is having a “Blind Date with a Book” program the entire month of February. Just select a wrapped book from the library’s “Blind Date with a Book” display and check it out. Take it home, unwrap it, and enjoy! If you don’t like the book, return it to the library. Inside the cover of each book will be a “Rate-your-Date” card to fill out after you are finished reading the book. You can tell the library if your “Blind Date with a Book” swept you off of your feet, was love at first sight, or a total dud. There are books available for Adults, Teens, and Tweens. The Washington Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 7 PM, Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 9 AM to 1 PM.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO