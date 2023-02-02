Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Celebration held in Hoskins, 200 people in attendance
HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community held a celebration on Saturday, with an eye on an even bigger one. Hoskins held a fundraiser for its upcoming Q-125 celebration. The Wayne County Community held a banquet, which included local catering, live music and comedians. Approximately 200 people attended the event...
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: February 3, 1983
From the February 3, 1983 edition of The Wayne Herald. The one-act play "Waiting for the Bus" earned the Class D state championship trophy for Winside High school Saturday in the play production state championship at Kearny State College. The three-member cast of Karlene Benshoof, Mark Schwedhelm and Trisha Topp...
northeastnebraskanews.us
New Year’s baby arrives
RANDOLPH - Randolph’s New Year’s baby has arrived. Colter Lee Dorcey, son of Abby and Derrick, entered the world at 6:25 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at Faith Regional Health Services. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 22 inches long. He joins three other brothers, Robby, 11,...
thewayneherald.com
FCCLA students take part in district competition
Members of the Wayne FCCLA chapter took part in the District 7 FCCLA STAR (Students Taking Action for Recognition) Competition held at Wayne State College on Jan. 25. Seven schools from this district gathered for competition. According to Advisor Alina Surber, "these students put in a lot of time and...
News Channel Nebraska
Johnny Carson Foundation offers assistance for transit services in Norfolk
NORFOLK – The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have potentially received a significant boost. The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson Foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from January 31, 2023 and by February 28, 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Morning structure fire in Norfolk, cause determined to be electrical
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Firefighters battled flames and frigid temperatures in northeast Nebraska early Friday. The Norfolk Fire Division was called to a house near Koenigstein Ave. and 13th St. for an upstairs fire. Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe said a call was put in around 8:30 a.m. after a resident...
1011now.com
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Stanton County Sheriff said a 19-year-old from Schuyler lost his life in a northeast Nebraska crash around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. The accident occurred on Hwy 15 and 822nd Road on the Stanton/Colfax County line, northeast of Clarkson. The investigation by...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for cocaine, marijuana
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was arrested near Stanton after cocaine was reportedly found in his vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly speeding and defective on Highway 275, north of Stanton, on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
