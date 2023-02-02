Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vision loss, 1 death possibly linked to brand of artificial tears, CDC investigation shows
ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multistate cluster of bacterial infections linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops. One person has died and at least three people have suffered permanent vision loss after using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears, the CDC announced in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frontier Airlines, which flies out of 3 Pa. cities, cuts price on unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Let's not forget what working at home taught us
It’s back to normal for Pennsylvania government. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that 2,300 state employees will be heading back to the office. That move came on the heels of President Joe Biden’s decision that federal emergency measures related to the coronavirus pandemic will end in May. These...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Turnovers cause Robert Morris' comeback against Northern Kentucky to collapse
Andy Toole’s reaction said it all. With 4 minutes, 12 seconds to play in Thursday evening’s game between Robert Morris and Northern Kentucky, an errant pass by Enoch Cheeks made its way on the fly directly into the grasp of Robert Morris’ 13th-year coach, who was standing courtside and proceeded to slam the ball down in frustration.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East suburban real estate transactions, week of Feb. 5, 2023
Kara Marie Burgard sold property at 2513 Greensburg Pike to Anthony Costa for $150,000. Mary Clouse trustee sold property at 5 Lewin Ln to John and Sarah Maynard for $330,000. David Scarborough sold property at 544 Greendale Ave. to Charles Hadlock for $333,000. Forest Hills. John Scott sold property at...
Comments / 0