ABSECON, NJ – Police are trying to figure out why a man entered a Shoprite supermarket at the Jersey Shore and stabbed an employee. According to the Absecon Police Department, a woman suffered injuries from a stab wound after an unprovoked encounter with a man at the Shoprite of Absecon, 616 White Horse Pike. "Officers were called to the Shoprite just before 10:00 AM on Saturda for a report of an employee who had been stabbed," the department said. "The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators learned that the attack was unprovoked

ABSECON, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO