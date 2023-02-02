ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NJ.com

A $65M rustic resort minutes from the ocean has been proposed in this Shore community

A Philadelphia developer wants to build a rustic lodge-style resort with event space in Dennis Township, about 9 minutes from the beach in Avalon. The 30.8 acre property is currently undeveloped. The plan calls for constructing a three-story main lodge with 56 guest rooms, 40 one- and two-bedroom bungalows, 24 individual cabins, a man-made lake, a roughly 5,000-square-foot tavern, a 6,500-square-foot playhouse, a 6,600-square-foot primary event barn and a roughly 4,500-square-foot secondary event barn.
AVALON, NJ
70and73.com

Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.

The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite

ABSECON, NJ – Police are trying to figure out why a man entered a Shoprite supermarket at the Jersey Shore and stabbed an employee. According to the Absecon Police Department, a woman suffered injuries from a stab wound after an unprovoked encounter with a man at the Shoprite of Absecon, 616 White Horse Pike. “Officers were called to the Shoprite just before 10:00 AM on Saturda for a report of an employee who had been stabbed,” the department said. “The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators learned that the attack was unprovoked The post Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite appeared first on Shore News Network.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

In N.J. county with only 4 supermarkets, farm gets $100K to help solve ‘food desert’ problem

Salem County, tucked away in New Jersey’s westernmost corner, is the state’s smallest county. But, it boasts the most farmland in the Garden State. Despite the abundance of food growing around them — on more than 41,000 acres of preserved farmland across the county, according to state data — some residents struggle with food access due to a severe lack of local supermarkets.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
