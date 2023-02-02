Read full article on original website
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
A $65M rustic resort minutes from the ocean has been proposed in this Shore community
A Philadelphia developer wants to build a rustic lodge-style resort with event space in Dennis Township, about 9 minutes from the beach in Avalon. The 30.8 acre property is currently undeveloped. The plan calls for constructing a three-story main lodge with 56 guest rooms, 40 one- and two-bedroom bungalows, 24 individual cabins, a man-made lake, a roughly 5,000-square-foot tavern, a 6,500-square-foot playhouse, a 6,600-square-foot primary event barn and a roughly 4,500-square-foot secondary event barn.
Atlantic City Example Of How Dangerous It Is To Be A Firefighter
The Boardwalk fire adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort last night in Atlantic City, New Jersey is the latest example as to just how dangerous the job of professional firefighter really is. Atlantic City firefighters were battling a Boardwalk blaze, which started under the boardwalk … where natural gas -...
Coyote or Cougar: Cape May, NJ, Police Advise About Coyotes in Area
I continue to receive emails from people claiming to have seen mountain lions or cougars from throughout New Jersey - including at least two reports of the animals being seen in the area of the Cape May Airport. Well get to some of those eye-witness accounts shortly, but first, here's...
Another possible mountain lion sighting near Cape May airport
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
Atlantic City Boardwalk Fire Across From Ocean Casino Resort
There was a significant Atlantic City Boardwalk fire directly across from the Ocean Casino Resort. We are in the process of interviewing several well placed sources about the cause of this blaze. The fire was still burning in the 6:00 p.m. hour on Friday, February 3, 2023. A tip of...
Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.
The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite
ABSECON, NJ – Police are trying to figure out why a man entered a Shoprite supermarket at the Jersey Shore and stabbed an employee. According to the Absecon Police Department, a woman suffered injuries from a stab wound after an unprovoked encounter with a man at the Shoprite of Absecon, 616 White Horse Pike. “Officers were called to the Shoprite just before 10:00 AM on Saturda for a report of an employee who had been stabbed,” the department said. “The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators learned that the attack was unprovoked The post Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite appeared first on Shore News Network.
In N.J. county with only 4 supermarkets, farm gets $100K to help solve ‘food desert’ problem
Salem County, tucked away in New Jersey’s westernmost corner, is the state’s smallest county. But, it boasts the most farmland in the Garden State. Despite the abundance of food growing around them — on more than 41,000 acres of preserved farmland across the county, according to state data — some residents struggle with food access due to a severe lack of local supermarkets.
Firefighters at scene of fire under Atlantic City Boardwalk
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire under the Atlantic City Boardwalk. A pile of debris that was under the Boardwalk at New Jersey Avenue, Chief Scott Evans told BreakingAC. There were no injuries or evacuations reported as of shortly after 6 p.m., he said. This story is developing....
World Record Was Set At The Atlantic City, NJ Convention Center
While you were going about your weekend, a world record was set in an inaugural event held at the Atlantic City, New Jersey Convention Center. And, we are reporting that you should believe it, as we were in attendance and can verify it. On the first day of the the...
Anglesea Aleworks in Wildwood NOW OPEN!
Located in the heart of Wildwood, NJ, Anglesea Aleworks is Cape May County’s newest brewery located at. 3401 New Jersey Ave , Wildwood, NJ.
Atlantic City, NJ Area: It’s Not New, But, Look These Food Prices
We know that this is not new. But, it is still shocking. I can’t ever recall a time when food prices have risen so much in just two years or less. The situation is completely out of control and paychecks aren’t able to keep up with the skyrocketing, runaway inflation.
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Prosecutor: Beer Bottle Helps Bust Bumbling Bank Bandit Who Had Bad Socks in Burlington County, NJ
A 38-year-old man, who apparently had the universe stacked against him when he robbed a bank a number of years ago, has been found guilty of first-degree robbery. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says Cortney Bell robbed the TD Bank branch on Elizabeth Street in Pemberton on July 23rd, 2019.
Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer
🙁 Shore towns have struggled to deal with rowdy teens. 🚨 A new ordinance allows police to take unruly teens into custody. 🔴 Teens won't be released until mom or dad come get them. It may still be winter, but one New Jersey shore town is already...
Officials: SEPTA train evacuated, service temporarily shut down after car slips off tracks
PHILADELPHIA - A ride home took an unexpected turn for several SEPTA passengers after an incident onboard a train late Saturday night. SEPTA officials say one of six train cars partially slipped off the tracks between 2nd and Girard streets as service was coming to an end around midnight. Lines...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ has sold — look inside
I told you back in October that the house used for the classic “Amityville Horror” film in Toms River was for sale, but it is off the market now as it was sold on 1/24/23. It sold for $1.46 million, about $200,000 less than it was listed for.
NJ Senator’s Vision Now A Sanctioned Atlantic City Rowing Event
I have spent a number of hours today at the Inaugural (new format), sanctioned USRowing Indoor Rowing Championships event, that is taking place this weekend at The Atlantic City Convention Center. The Atlantic City Convention Center looks great and it is the perfect venue for an event of this caliber....
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to tout a new program designed to propel students with interest in the trades, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
