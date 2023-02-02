ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC Action News

Local Bloggers Create Fun Way to Support Black-Owned Businesses Across Tampa Bay

It's Black History Month and we're highlighting a fun way you can celebrate by visiting some local Black-owned businesses. Local bloggers, Kiva Williams and Karimah Henry, have created the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge. It's a bingo card encouraging you to get out in the community and support local Black-owned businesses.
Longboat Observer

The legendary local hot spots of the past

Native Floridians who mourn the loss of “Old Florida” aren’t always being purely sentimental. The Sunshine State really was filled with magic places back in the day — and our region had plenty of magic, especially on the barrier islands. Our keys were packed with legendary hotels, restaurants, markets and gathering spots.
SARASOTA, FL
OnlyInYourState

Spend An Entire Week At These 7 Enticing Rentals In Florida And Score An Awesome Discount

Are you the type of traveler who visits a place, and no matter where you are, you never want to leave? Sometimes vacations can be quite short – a weekend, just a few days – which makes it extremely hard to leave. However, we have a list of enticing VRBO rentals in Florida that offer an incredible discount the longer you stay. Are you looking to save some money on a seven-day trip? We’ve got you covered right here.
FLORIDA STATE
Points and Travel

Our Favorite Family-Friendly Beaches in Tampa Bay

What’s the best perk of living near the Tampa Bay area? It’s probably limitless access to the best beaches and fun water adventures. However, that’s not always the case for everyone. Other people need to plan and scout for the best beaches before traveling to ensure they get the best of their travel, effort, and the day off from work.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida

Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023

Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
FLORIDA STATE
getawaycouple.com

The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit

Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Famous Florida eagle Harriet goes missing from nest

"Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen in the nest area since yesterday late afternoon. While M defends & protects the nest solo, all we can do is watch/wait for a hopeful return of Harriet soon," representatives for the cam said on Twitter Friday afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE

