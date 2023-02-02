Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Local Bloggers Create Fun Way to Support Black-Owned Businesses Across Tampa Bay
It's Black History Month and we're highlighting a fun way you can celebrate by visiting some local Black-owned businesses. Local bloggers, Kiva Williams and Karimah Henry, have created the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge. It's a bingo card encouraging you to get out in the community and support local Black-owned businesses.
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Longboat Observer
The legendary local hot spots of the past
Native Floridians who mourn the loss of “Old Florida” aren’t always being purely sentimental. The Sunshine State really was filled with magic places back in the day — and our region had plenty of magic, especially on the barrier islands. Our keys were packed with legendary hotels, restaurants, markets and gathering spots.
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
OnlyInYourState
Spend An Entire Week At These 7 Enticing Rentals In Florida And Score An Awesome Discount
Are you the type of traveler who visits a place, and no matter where you are, you never want to leave? Sometimes vacations can be quite short – a weekend, just a few days – which makes it extremely hard to leave. However, we have a list of enticing VRBO rentals in Florida that offer an incredible discount the longer you stay. Are you looking to save some money on a seven-day trip? We’ve got you covered right here.
Points and Travel
Our Favorite Family-Friendly Beaches in Tampa Bay
What’s the best perk of living near the Tampa Bay area? It’s probably limitless access to the best beaches and fun water adventures. However, that’s not always the case for everyone. Other people need to plan and scout for the best beaches before traveling to ensure they get the best of their travel, effort, and the day off from work.
This Tiny Florida Island Town has No Traffic Lights, and it Was Just Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
Many people love small towns. And that sentiment can be true of both native Floridians and visitors to Florida. A Gallup poll indicated that half of the respondents would prefer to live in a rural area or small town over a bigger city.
Popular food chain opening new location in Florida
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular dessert chain Insomnia Cookies will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida store location in Fort Myers, according to the company's website.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida
Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023
Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
Florida beach named America’s ‘deadliest beach’
ida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several Florida beaches recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
What was streaking across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday?
Did you see a string of lights streak across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday evening?
Ultimate List Of The Best Places To Kayak In Florida
Best Places To Kayak In Florida Starting With Rivers. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and one of the best places to kayak in Florida, the freshwater rivers are a great place to start.
getawaycouple.com
The Best Hot Springs in Florida You Have to Visit
Florida has many hot attractions, including some of its natural springs. They are among the many reasons the Sunshine State is a fantastic place to visit almost year-round. The hot springs in Florida are relaxing places to soak or float, and they are also pristine estuaries. They aren’t like the springs out west, one of which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
fox13news.com
M-15 chases intruder from SW Florida eagle nest
Live streaming video on Youtube, from Dick Pritchett Real Estate, shows the father eagle M-15 chase an intruder from the nest Feb. 3. Harriet the mother eagle reportedly hadn't been seen for a day.
Famous Florida eagle Harriet goes missing from nest
"Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen in the nest area since yesterday late afternoon. While M defends & protects the nest solo, all we can do is watch/wait for a hopeful return of Harriet soon," representatives for the cam said on Twitter Friday afternoon.
This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It
When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.
Tampa Bay area firefighters sound alarm over dangers of house fires
Tampa Bay Area firefighters are sounding the alarm about the dangers of house fires. Half a dozen homes burned in our area in the last week.
