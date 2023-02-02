Read full article on original website
WECT
Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m. According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire. Red Cross was called to...
WECT
Possible debris from Chinese balloon spotted at North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Possible debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down was spotted Sunday at a North Myrtle Beach-area boat ramp. WMBF News viewer Brady Deal sent in footage from the Johnny Causey Landing, showing what appears to be the downed balloon on a boat close to shore along with military personnel.
foxwilmington.com
Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are...
columbuscountynews.com
Lumiere the Rooster, 40 Birds Missing from Lake Waccamaw Farm
There's nothing more heartbreaking than having a pet stolen, but what if that pet is of the backyard feathered variety?. Ashley Batten of Lake Waccamaw knows all about that loss, and she's looking to bring her fluffy fellow, Lumiere, home. Lumiere is a beautiful English silver-laced Orpington who weighs between...
WECT
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
Highway Patrol looking for suspect in deadly hit and run in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 96-year-old woman on Friday. In a Facebook post, officials said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a call at 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Rd. in Duplin County. Mary Ella Bunn, 96, was struck by […]
WECT
RAW VIDEO: Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast (Source: Rob Carothers)
Wear Red Day: How you can check on your heart health and prevent disease. A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday.
Belongings of missing boater found along NC coast, water rescue team says
The search for a missing 23-year-old boater is stretching up the North Carolina coast, where some of his belongings have been found, according to a water rescue agency. Ocean Isle Assistant Police Chief Mac Warner confirmed that his department, the Ocean Isle Fire Department and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are helping in the search. He said that around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, there was a possible sighting called of the missing boater near Ocean Isle Beach, but it turned out not to be him.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department practices hose deployment, standardization skills
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When fighting a blaze, every second counts. It’s important for firefighters to be able to quickly access everything they need. With that in mind, the Wilmington Fire Department spent the last several weeks training fire companies on hose deployment and standardization. WFD says this...
Meeting with NCDOT takes place about all-way stop coming to Onslow County intersection
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A meeting took place Thursday night in Onslow County concerning the installation of an all-way stop on NC 111 and Haw Branch Road. Some residents have questions and concerns about the intersection and hoped to get answers at the meeting. Just up the road at Mike’s Farm, owner and operator Mike Lowe […]
Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
WECT
UPDATE: No life-threatening injuries after crash involving tractor-trailer on U.S. 421 near I-140
N.C. schools see slightly lower teacher attrition rate from 2021 to 2022. Over the last year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the state saw an average attrition rate of nearly 8%. Trinity...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Unnamed Black Mouth Cur from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, 14-month-old Black Mouth Cur is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her vaccinations, this “happy-go-lucky“ girl has been very good to the staff at the shelter, according to her handlers.
WRAL
Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington
Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days. Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
swineweb.com
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police arrest man following shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested following a recent shooting in Wilmington. WPD units and Task Force Officers responded to the 600 block of Metting Road around 11:16 p.m. on January 28th in reference to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers say they located a 16-year-old female...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department makes arrest following shooting that injured 16-year-old
Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and...
