The search for a missing 23-year-old boater is stretching up the North Carolina coast, where some of his belongings have been found, according to a water rescue agency. Ocean Isle Assistant Police Chief Mac Warner confirmed that his department, the Ocean Isle Fire Department and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are helping in the search. He said that around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, there was a possible sighting called of the missing boater near Ocean Isle Beach, but it turned out not to be him.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO