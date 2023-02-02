ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WECT

Day 10: Crew suspends daily searches for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand rescue crew says it is suspending daily searches for a boater who’s been missing for over a week. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real-world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SCDNR,” the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said in a Facebook post.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department put out structure fire on N 21st St

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department combatted a structure fire at N 21st St on Friday at around 6 p.m. According to fire officials, residents were home when the fire broke out and firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire. Red Cross was called to...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Lumiere the Rooster, 40 Birds Missing from Lake Waccamaw Farm

There's nothing more heartbreaking than having a pet stolen, but what if that pet is of the backyard feathered variety?. Ashley Batten of Lake Waccamaw knows all about that loss, and she's looking to bring her fluffy fellow, Lumiere, home. Lumiere is a beautiful English silver-laced Orpington who weighs between...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is possible...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL News

Belongings of missing boater found along NC coast, water rescue team says

The search for a missing 23-year-old boater is stretching up the North Carolina coast, where some of his belongings have been found, according to a water rescue agency. Ocean Isle Assistant Police Chief Mac Warner confirmed that his department, the Ocean Isle Fire Department and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are helping in the search. He said that around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, there was a possible sighting called of the missing boater near Ocean Isle Beach, but it turned out not to be him.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department practices hose deployment, standardization skills

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When fighting a blaze, every second counts. It’s important for firefighters to be able to quickly access everything they need. With that in mind, the Wilmington Fire Department spent the last several weeks training fire companies on hose deployment and standardization. WFD says this...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington

Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days. Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
WILMINGTON, NC
swineweb.com

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police arrest man following shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested following a recent shooting in Wilmington. WPD units and Task Force Officers responded to the 600 block of Metting Road around 11:16 p.m. on January 28th in reference to a ShotSpotter activation. Officers say they located a 16-year-old female...
WILMINGTON, NC

Community Policy