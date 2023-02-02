ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

West Valley police searching for suspect in apartment stabbing

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a stabbing on Tuesday night in West Valley City. The victim is recovering from multiple wounds this morning. According to West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt, officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. about...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Bank robbery suspect taken into custody by Salt Lake City police

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police say a 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in a connection with a bank robbery that occurred earlier in the day. Police say the suspect walked into a bank near 400 E. 300 South at around 10 a.m. He demanded money from the employees. Police say he took the money and left the bank. No one was injured during the incident.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Ogden Police looking for driver that hit a crossing guard

OGDEN, Utah– Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that injured a crossing guard Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post, Ogden Police said the accident happened around 6:55 a.m. at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard. Police said the crossing guard was preparing to set up their...
OGDEN, UT
Sugar House apartment fire investigation wraps up, cause undetermined

SALT LAKE CITY– Investigators have closed the books on the massive four-alarm fire that destroyed a Sugar House apartment building under construction last October. In a report obtained by KSL, fire investigators called the official cause of the fire “undetermined.”. The report does mention two possible causes of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Brigham City Police locate missing teenager

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — According to a Facebook post from Brigham City Corporation, a missing 14-year-old boy was found this evening. This afternoon the Brigham City Police Department asked the public for help in locating the boy, Linkoln. Linkoln is safe and healthy, said the updated Facebook post.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
One dead after four-vehicles crash on U.S. Highway-40

HEBER, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles left one dead Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., closing U.S. Highway-40 in both directions for some time. According to a release from Utah Highway Patrol, a white Ford F150 traveling eastbound on US-40 at the intersection of SR-32 and River Road crashed head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup after the driver lost consciousness.
HEBER CITY, UT
Lockout lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools lockout protocol has been lifted as of 1:30 p.m. Initially ordered by the West Valley City Police Department because of “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area.” Police have allegedly spoken with those involved with the suspicious incident and the situation has been resolved.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
A weekend under the cosmic lights at Woodward Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — Woodward Park City just announced cosmic tubing for this weekend on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. The year-round action-sport destination is home to Utah’s longest tubing lanes. This weekend, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., tubing will be accompanied by strobe lights and a DJ for “cosmic night”.
PARK CITY, UT
Full-sized Target coming to former Dillard’s at Provo’s Towne Centre

PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their “Target fix,” their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
PROVO, UT
Open house dates for Helena Montana Temple announced

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Helena Montana Temple. The public open house will begin Thursday, May 18 and will run through Saturday, June 3. There will be no open house held on Sunday, May 21 or Sunday, May 28.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

