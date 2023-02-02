Read full article on original website
West Valley police searching for suspect in apartment stabbing
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a stabbing on Tuesday night in West Valley City. The victim is recovering from multiple wounds this morning. According to West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt, officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. about...
Bank robbery suspect taken into custody by Salt Lake City police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police say a 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in a connection with a bank robbery that occurred earlier in the day. Police say the suspect walked into a bank near 400 E. 300 South at around 10 a.m. He demanded money from the employees. Police say he took the money and left the bank. No one was injured during the incident.
Ogden Police looking for driver that hit a crossing guard
OGDEN, Utah– Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that injured a crossing guard Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post, Ogden Police said the accident happened around 6:55 a.m. at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard. Police said the crossing guard was preparing to set up their...
Sugar House apartment fire investigation wraps up, cause undetermined
SALT LAKE CITY– Investigators have closed the books on the massive four-alarm fire that destroyed a Sugar House apartment building under construction last October. In a report obtained by KSL, fire investigators called the official cause of the fire “undetermined.”. The report does mention two possible causes of...
Authorities looking for suspect who allegedly robbed post office employee
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in Salt Lake City are searching for a suspect, who is accused of robbing a United States Post Office employee Tuesday morning. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, you are...
Salt Lake City police arrest man after road rage incident, involving a gun
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say a 31-year-old man was taken into custody early Monday morning. The arrest came after a road rage incident, in which the man allegedly threatened another individual with a gun. Police say dispatch was notified at 3:07 a.m. by a man...
Brigham City Police locate missing teenager
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — According to a Facebook post from Brigham City Corporation, a missing 14-year-old boy was found this evening. This afternoon the Brigham City Police Department asked the public for help in locating the boy, Linkoln. Linkoln is safe and healthy, said the updated Facebook post.
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
Man’s arm partially amputated by farm equipment Tuesday afternoon
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was partially amputated while harvesting crops on monastery land Tuesday. According to David Reed, chief of Weber Fire District, a male in his 20s was working with a company growing crops on monastery land. Reed says the man was using an “auger of...
One dead after four-vehicles crash on U.S. Highway-40
HEBER, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles left one dead Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., closing U.S. Highway-40 in both directions for some time. According to a release from Utah Highway Patrol, a white Ford F150 traveling eastbound on US-40 at the intersection of SR-32 and River Road crashed head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup after the driver lost consciousness.
Allowing deputies to hear 911 calls is saving lives in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says it’s shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The Department says it’s the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to...
Lockout lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools
SALT LAKE CITY — Hunter High and Hunter Elementary Schools lockout protocol has been lifted as of 1:30 p.m. Initially ordered by the West Valley City Police Department because of “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area.” Police have allegedly spoken with those involved with the suspicious incident and the situation has been resolved.
A weekend under the cosmic lights at Woodward Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — Woodward Park City just announced cosmic tubing for this weekend on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. The year-round action-sport destination is home to Utah’s longest tubing lanes. This weekend, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., tubing will be accompanied by strobe lights and a DJ for “cosmic night”.
GoFundMe created for passing of two employees at Northrop Grumman
WEST VALLEY, Utah — A GoFundMe is now live to help support the families of two men who passed away after working at Northrop Grumman Space Systems. The organizer of the GoFundMe, Chris Heinze, is a friend and co-worker of the employees. According to Heinze on the fundraising site,...
Full-sized Target coming to former Dillard’s at Provo’s Towne Centre
PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their “Target fix,” their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
Park City man talks about watching Chinese balloon being shot down over his head in South Carolina
SALT LAKE CITY — A high-altitude Chinese balloon was shot down by a US F-22 Raptor fighter jet Saturday off the coast of South Carolina. A Park City resident saw it all happen in the sky over his head. The balloon entered Alaskan airspace Jan. 28 and flew south...
Open house dates for Helena Montana Temple announced
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Helena Montana Temple. The public open house will begin Thursday, May 18 and will run through Saturday, June 3. There will be no open house held on Sunday, May 21 or Sunday, May 28.
Possible changes to schools could be coming in Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY — Changes could potentially be coming to schools in the Salt Lake City School District. The Board of Education for the Salt Lake City School District held a meeting Tuesday night to decide on the future of some of the schools in the district, including all of the elementary schools.
New bill protects student-athlete’s right to wear religious clothing
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to making sure student-athletes can wear religious clothing, such as a hijab, while playing school sports after a new bill passed out of the committee unanimously. The bill, H.B. 163, addresses requirements for uniforms worn while participating in certain school...
