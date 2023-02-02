ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle

A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
LEESBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

2 abducted Missouri children found in Alachua County supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in an Alachua County grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset At Letty Towles Dog Park In Ocala

The sun was setting after an afternoon of canine activity at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala. Thanks to Hailey Miron for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless Leesburg man arrested after caught behind wheel of car

A homeless Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday for driving while his license was revoked for drunk driving. James Eric Michaels, 51, was spotted driving a beige Buick down Orange Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. The officer ran the Illinois license plate and learned the...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man arrested after gun discharges hitting another man in leg

A Wildwood man was arrested after a gun accidentally discharged hitting another man in the leg. Stanley James Baker, 23, who lives at 710 Lee St., said he was showing the other person how to disengage the hammer of a .357-caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off, striking the other individual in the lower left leg at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the garage at Baker’s home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
MARION COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Targeted shooting reported on 45th Street in WPB

WEST PALM BEACH, FL– Three people were hospitalized after a targeted shooting in West Palm Beach. The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. along 45th Street between Military Trail and Village Boulevard. West Palm Beach police Public Information Officer Mike Jachles, told reporters that the shooting occurred following an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy