Man, woman charged in Staten Island drug raid; 3 guns, 10 phones, several kitchen items with drug residue seized, NYPD says

An off-duty NYPD officer was charged with driving drunk after slamming his vehicle into several parked cars in Brooklyn, police sources said. The off-duty cop, Efrain Alejandro, is assigned to the 40th Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx, the sources said. Alejandro got himself into hot water, the sources said when he crashed his own vehicle into the unoccupied parked cars at around 2:10 a.m. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Saturday. The crash left Alejandro’s vehicle damaged and unable to drive, the sources added. Cops responding to shots fired on the 100 block of Tompkins Avenue, near Vernon Avenue, found the off-duty officer, who allegedly fired a gun in the direction of an Uber driver that had pulled up behind him, the sources said. Alejandro agreed to take a Breathalyzer and the results ended with the allegedly inebriated off-duty cop removed to Brooklyn Hospital and placed under arrest, the sources said, adding he now faces an aggravated DWI charge. No one was injured in the incident. Investigators recovered the off-duty cop’s gun at the scene. The NYPD confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alejandro was charged with assault, menacing and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO