Man, woman charged in Staten Island drug raid; 3 guns, 10 phones, several kitchen items with drug residue seized, NYPD says

Group of thieves attack, threaten store workers in Brooklyn: police
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of four thieves attacked and threatened workers while robbing two Brooklyn convenience stores last week, police said on Sunday. In the first incident, the worker, 26, confronted the man who tried to steal some rolling papers from the store at 925 Livonia Ave. on Jan. 29 at around 9:25 […]
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Efrain Alejandro, 29, Arrested
On Saturday, February 04, 2023, at 1214 hours, the following 29-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Efrain Alejandro. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. operating motor vehicle BAC .08. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NYPD hunting suspect who critically wounded off-duty cop during attempted robbery in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A citywide manhunt is underway to capture a suspect accused of seriously wounding a young, off-duty New York City cop during an attempted robbery on Saturday night, authorities said. As officials gathered in Brookdale Hospital, where the officer was said to be fighting for his life,...
Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in identifying two suspects wanted for two separate assaults. In both cases, the suspects, when confronted by employees over alleged shoplifting, they engaged in or threatened violence. As of approximately 9:30 PM on Sunday, an unknown male individual entered a commercial establishment located at 925 Livonia Avenue. As the individual attempted to leave the store with rolling papers, the victim, a 26-year-old male, attempted to stop him and asked him to pay for the item. The individual then punched the victim in the face. Several additional unknown The post Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty NYPD officer shot in head during robbery attempt, fighting for life
An NYPD officer is in critical condition after being shot during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn on Saturday night.
Off-duty NYPD officer arrested for drunken driving, menacing: police
BROOKLYN, NY. (PIX11) – An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested Saturday after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while drunk and then fired his weapon, police said. Efrain Alejandro, 29, was driving his personal vehicle when he crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. […]
NBC New York
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Shot in Head During Car Buy, Now Fighting for His Life
An off-duty NYPD officer's condition remained critical Sunday morning after officials say he was shot in the head during a botched holdup. The 26-year-old cop was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire behind a McDonald's off Ruby Street in East New York, the department said at a late Saturday night news conference.
Off-duty cop charged with drunk driving in NYC, NYPD sources say
An off-duty NYPD officer was charged with driving drunk after slamming his vehicle into several parked cars in Brooklyn, police sources said. The off-duty cop, Efrain Alejandro, is assigned to the 40th Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx, the sources said. Alejandro got himself into hot water, the sources said when he crashed his own vehicle into the unoccupied parked cars at around 2:10 a.m. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Saturday. The crash left Alejandro’s vehicle damaged and unable to drive, the sources added. Cops responding to shots fired on the 100 block of Tompkins Avenue, near Vernon Avenue, found the off-duty officer, who allegedly fired a gun in the direction of an Uber driver that had pulled up behind him, the sources said. Alejandro agreed to take a Breathalyzer and the results ended with the allegedly inebriated off-duty cop removed to Brooklyn Hospital and placed under arrest, the sources said, adding he now faces an aggravated DWI charge. No one was injured in the incident. Investigators recovered the off-duty cop’s gun at the scene. The NYPD confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alejandro was charged with assault, menacing and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.
Off-duty officer critical after being shot during attempted robbery in Brooklyn
The shooting took place Saturday at 7 p.m. on Ruby Street in East New York. The officer was attempting to purchase a car over a social media platform when he was shot.
Police warn of pickpocketing spree at 2 popular Brooklyn nightclubs
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are warning clubbers about a pickpocketing spree that took place at two popular nightclubs in Brooklyn last month. Four different pickpocketing incidents were reported at Elsewhere and Avant Gardner between Friday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the NYPD. During each pickpocketing, the thief bumped into the victim […]
Man who attacked beloved 90-year-old East Village candy store owner arrested: police
An ex-con described as “next level crazy” has been apprehended for an ugly beatdown of a beloved, 90-year-old East Village candy store owner, police said Saturday. Luis Perozo, 39, was charged with assault after he was grabbed up by cops late Friday, NYPD officials said. Perozo was wanted for attacking Ray Alvarez, who has owned Ray’s Candy Store on Avenue A since 1974. Alvarez was left with a ...
‘I’m a good guy,’ man who allegedly opened fire in smoke shop on Staten Island says in bizarre court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The alleged gunman in an attempted commercial robbery-turned shots fired incident made a bizarre appearance Monday in Criminal Court, St. George. James Christian, 51, of the 100 block of Richmond Terrace in St. George, is facing a litany of charges that includes two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and attempted robbery in connection with a Jan. 22 stickup inside a Great Kills convenience store and smoke shop.
bkreader.com
Retired NYPD Officer, Boyfriend Found Dead in Brooklyn Home
A retired NYPD officer and her boyfriend were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in a home in Brooklyn Friday, police said. Retired NYPD officer Petlyn Job and her boyfriend, Alex Delone, were both found dead inside Job’s home on Beverley Road in […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman found dead with man in possible murder-suicide was former Brooklyn cop: reports
A woman who was found dead alongside a man from a possible murder-suicide in an East Flatbush home on Friday was a former NYPD officer, multiple outlets reported.
Drunk off-duty NYPD sergeant arrested after crashing car in Brooklyn
An off-duty NYPD sergeant was arrested early Friday morning after drunkenly crashing his car into a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, according to police.
NYPD: Man, woman found dead inside East Flatbush home
Friends and family of the victims say they were involved in a relationship but do not know what led up to the shooting.
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
