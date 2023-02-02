ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Miel Coffee

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Britain coffee shop owner creates masterpieces in a mug!. Rise and grind at Miel Coffee, a café unlike any other in Connecticut. Owner Humberto Ontiveros just celebrated one year in business inside the assembly room, a swanky dining hall on Main Street in downtown New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut

- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Freebie Friday: 1st weekend of Feb. deals

(WTNH) — The first weekend of the month means there’s some free entertainment coming up. On the first Saturday of the month, Free Family Program is back at the Connecticut Historical Society. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hartford and this week you’ll be creating one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gifts to give to your loved […]
HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Dog Star Rescue: Adopt A Rescue Dog in Enfield

Meet adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Enfield CT and change their lives, and yours. View all adoptable dogs here (new dogs arrive the morning of this event and will be posted on our website and social media the week before): https://dogstarrescue.org/adoptable-dogs-in-connecticut/. Before you arrive, submit this adoption application so we...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Child orders $1,000 of food from dad's phone

Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in New Britain, CT

Nestled in central Connecticut, New Britain is a city filled with outdoor surprises and industrial legacies. It has the moniker "the Hardware City" because of its largest employer, the American Hardware Corporation. At the same time, this city is home to a large Polish population that's thriving in the neighborhood...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
tourcounsel.com

Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts

The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RealHartford

Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023

We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Gil on the Go: Shady Glen turning 75 this year

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating 75 years this year, so in honor of that, Gil on the Go is doing a 75th Anniversary Tour to take a look at businesses around the state that are also celebrating anniversaries. Shady Glen in Manchester is celebrating 75 years...
MANCHESTER, CT

Community Policy