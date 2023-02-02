ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Daily Show’s’ Roy Wood to headline White House press dinner

FILE - Comedian Roy Wood Jr. poses for photographers as he arrives to the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Wood will headline this year's White House Correspondents Dinner on April 29. He plays a reporter on "The Daily Show," the long-running Comedy Central program that blends comedy and news. The show's former host, Trevor Noah, spoke at last year's dinner.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Real and fake news will collide again at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Roy Wood Jr., who plays a reporter on “The Daily Show,” the long-running Comedy Central program that blends comedy and news, will headline the event on April 29.

Tamara Keith, president of the correspondents’ association, said Thursday that Wood brings “a journalistic eye to his comedy.”

“He’s hilarious — but also makes sure his audiences are thinking as they laugh,” Keith said.

The show’s former host Trevor Noah spoke at last year’s dinner, at which President Joe Biden poked fun at himself, former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party and the members of the press.

“I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have,” Biden, a Democrat, quipped then to an audience of about 2,600, among them journalists, government officials and celebrities.

