having experience with a wide range of cars I usually go along with most CR ratings. . However I have to say that I really like the Atlas. I 'm not big on VWs as a brand, and don't like driving them or even having them in our fleet...too many problems....but the Atlas is the only exception to that. I think it's designed more for an American audience than other cars VW makes and they did a good job with it. As with all new models, it needs some tweaking, but aside from that it's a really nice suv.
Related
Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline
3 Most Common Toyota RAV4 Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners
The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports
Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports
Only 1 Ram Truck Is Recommended by Consumer Reports in 2023
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
New video of Bay Bridge 8-car crash shows Tesla abruptly braking in 'self-driving' mode
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
Why You Shouldn’t Attach Other Keys To Your Vehicle’s Ignition Key
3 of the Best Used SUVs For Under $15,000 in 2023
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 6