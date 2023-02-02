Tom Brady retires: Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants QB to sign one-day contract to retire with franchise

Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time
Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Giants great Michael Strahan offers Tom Brady some retirement advice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this week, saying it’s “for good” this time. Brady, of course, had previously announced his retirement but ultimately decided to return to the NFL for another year. This time around, there was far less pomp and circumstance in his goodbye.
Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks. Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the... The post Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future
After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Video: Buccaneers Post Touching Tribute To Tom Brady
An unprecedented era in the NFL ended this week. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league — "for good," he said — on Wednesday. The decision ends not only his 23-year professional career but his three-season tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs took to social media on Friday ...
Tom Brady could retire a Patriot if he signs this 1-day contract
The ball is officially in Tom Brady’s court. After 23 seasons, the first-ballot Hall of Famer is finally calling it quits “for good.” On CNN This Morning, Robert Kraft was asked whether he wanted New England’s long-time quarterback to sign a one-day contract with his old team to retire a Patriot.
Gisele Bundchen Supports Ex-Husband Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement, Sends Well-Wishes as He Begins ‘New Chapter’
Still there for him. Gisele Bündchen sent love to her ex-husband, Tom Brady, as he tearfully announced his official retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼,” the supermodel, 42, commented on the athlete's video, which he shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February […]
Video: Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Comment About Raiders Fans
Aaron Rodgers is a wanted man. At the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in California, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said fans were giving him their input on where Rodgers should play for the 2023 season. "A lot of people yelling different teams they want me to come to next year, which ...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway
Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
Aaron Rodgers continues to toy with fans over next team
Aaron Rodgers had an absolute blast toying with fans during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be traded this offseason. Although he has spent his entire pro career in Green Bay, Rodgers seems to have worn out his welcome in America’s Dairyland. Though only a year removed from winning back-to-back NFL MVPs, Rodgers is pushing 40. However, the one team he has been tied to the most has been the Las Vegas Raiders. He would be replacing Derek Carr, as well as reuniting with Davante Adams.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Cements starting role as rookie
Bellinger totaled 30 catches on 35 targets for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the regular season in his rookie campaign. He added one rush for a two-yard touchdown. Bellinger saw his snap count rise steadily from Week 1 to Week 6 before suffering an eye injury against Jacksonville...
Maine boy headed to watch Super Bowl 57 in Arizona thanks to Robert Kraft
FOXBORO -- Beaming from ear-to-ear young Kellan Tilton, of Maine, can't contain the joy that he has in his heart. Next week he will be on his way to Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona thanks to Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots. "I can't explain it. I can't put words into it," Tilton said. Kellan was born with a cancerous tumor on his spine and abdomen. He beat the cancer, but it left him paralyzed from the waist down.WBZ-TV first met Kellan back in November taking part in Adaptive Sports New England Wheelchair Football Clinic put on by...
Comments / 0