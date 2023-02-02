ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills' Axel Oldenhoff, 12, honored as INEX Wisconsin State Champion, places 8th nationally

Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills’ Axel Oldenhoff, 12, became the INEX Wisconsin State Champion this season and also placed eighth nationally in the INEX Bandolero Bandits East division.

Oldenhoff’s 2022 campaign was comprised of 31 races. He posted 13 top-five feature finishes, becoming the youngest-ever driver track champion at Tomah-Sparta Speedway.

Oldenhoff placed second in points at Dells Raceway Park, finished fifth in points at Slinger Super Speedway and seventh in points at Jefferson Speedway.

In 2021, Oldenhoff placed 10th nationally in the Bandolero Bandits East division and in 2020, his first year of racing, was named Jefferson Speedway’s Bandolero Rookie of the Year.

INEX is a traveling series of races at tracks in Wisconsin and Minnesota, where racers earn National points competing against hundreds of others from around the country.

Oldenhoff competes at the following tracks: Jefferson Speedway, Dells Raceway Park, Slinger Super Speedway, Golden Sands Speedway (Plover), State Park Speedway (Wausau), Tomah-Sparta Speedway and Elko Speedway (Minnesota).

Oldenhoff is sponsored by Schweighardt Concrete, LLC, The Highlands, Ryan’s Auto Care, Black Iron Mercy, Scott Null Racing, Performance Fabrication and supported by his Grandma and Grandpa Null and Grandpa Heelein.

Oldenhoff attended INEX’s National Banquet at Charlotte Speedway last month.

Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

