Warehouse problem causes big Q4 miss for Conmed

The Largo, Florida–based maker of surgical and patient monitoring products and services earned $26.6 million, or 86¢ per share, off of $250.9 million in sales for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022. The results, posted yesterday evening, represented an 9% bottom-line gain and a top-line slide of 8%.
Tidepool Loop automated insulin delivery system wins FDA clearance

Tidepool announced recently that the FDA cleared its Tidepool Loop, a “do-it-yourself,” (DIY) automated insulin delivery (AID) system. Palo Alto, California-based Tidepool is a non-profit diabetes data management group. It created the hybrid, closed-loop AID app for compatibility with multiple insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors. The company...

