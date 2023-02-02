Read full article on original website
Zimmer Biomet beats The Street in Q4, expects continued ‘macro pressures’
Shares of ZBH rose more than 1% at $129.75 apiece by afternoon trading today. MassDevice’s MedTech 100 Index — which includes stocks of the world’s largest medical device companies — was up more than 14%. The Warsaw, Indiana–based orthopedic device maker posted losses of $130.5 million....
Warehouse problem causes big Q4 miss for Conmed
The Largo, Florida–based maker of surgical and patient monitoring products and services earned $26.6 million, or 86¢ per share, off of $250.9 million in sales for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022. The results, posted yesterday evening, represented an 9% bottom-line gain and a top-line slide of 8%.
Tidepool Loop automated insulin delivery system wins FDA clearance
Tidepool announced recently that the FDA cleared its Tidepool Loop, a “do-it-yourself,” (DIY) automated insulin delivery (AID) system. Palo Alto, California-based Tidepool is a non-profit diabetes data management group. It created the hybrid, closed-loop AID app for compatibility with multiple insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors. The company...
