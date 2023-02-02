Who's Next Q&A:Kelvin Harrison Jr. on the "incredible" Chevalier and the Oscar-winners he really wants to work with

Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Lil Rel Howery isn't exactly sold on Ana de Armas' Blonde Oscar nomination
Here’s a statement sure to galvanize a certain Updates account: Lil Rel Howery isn’t so sure Ana de Armas deserves an Oscar nomination for Andrew Dominik’s Blonde. In a new conversation with Vulture’s “Into It” podcast, Howery ruminates on this year’s Best Actress nominees, and shares that a certain competitor in the category “doesn’t make sense.”
A.V. Club
Brian Cox praises "really, really gifted" X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer in the year 2023
Brian Cox certainly isn’t afraid to speak his mind, unless you’re a Succession fan hoping he’ll drop Logan Roy’s infamous catchphrase off-camera. In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the veteran actor had some significantly kinder words to share–about his X2: X-Men United director Bryan Singer.
A.V. Club
Ben Whishaw doesn't know if Paddington 3 is happening or not
Last February, voice actor Ben Whishaw shared that the third Paddington film was scheduled to enter production by the end of 2022. A year later, things aren’t looking so promising for the beloved Peruvian-born bear. “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to...
A.V. Club
The Grammys' 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop special enlists Missy Elliot, Future, The Roots, and more
Missy Elliott, Questlove, and Future Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Paras Griffin/Kevin Winter/Getty Images. The Grammys have something generational in mind this year for hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The Recording Academy announced today that Missy Elliott, Future, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, and more are all set to perform at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday as part of a large-scale tribute to the vanguard genre.
A.V. Club
Read this: more contestants describe "absolutely inhumane conditions" on Netflix's Squid Game reality show
Believe it or not, the reality show based on Netflix’s dystopian drama Squid Game appears to have had a dark side. If the competition series didn’t have sinister undertones already, allegations from three members of the 456-contestant pool paint an even more uncomfortable picture, of freezing temperatures, marathon challenges, and going to bed hungry.
A.V. Club
Armie Hammer admits to being emotionally abusive in first interview since scandal
Two years after reports began emerging of allegations of strange—and sometimes criminal—behavior against Armie Hammer, the actor has given his first interview, to the online newsletter Air Mail. In the interview, Hammer discusses a variety of topics about the general trajectory of his life over the last two years, including admitting to being emotionally abusive to some of the women who’ve come forward with allegations against him—but also denying accusations of rape.
A.V. Club
J.J. Abrams is making a movie out of Stephen King hitman novel Billy Summers
J.J. Abrams is getting back into one of his Stephen King phases again, with THR reporting this weekend that the Castle Rock executive producer—whose Hulu TV series loosely adapted, and took inspiration from, King’s various Maine-set works—is taking the lead on a movie adaptation of King’s recent hitman-turned-novelist novel Billy Summers.
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a "steamy" kiss between Velma and Daphne was cut from Scooby-Doo
The Sarah Michelle Gellar Revival Tour continues to pay dividends this week, as the Wolf Pack star—and, y’know, TV legend—continues to drop fascinating tidbits about her long career in the industry. Today, that includes a recent appearance where she talked about 2002's Scooby-Doo, directed by James Gunn—and specifically a “steamy” kiss between her character and Linda Cardellini’s Velma that was cut from the film, along with other supposedly “adult” material.
A.V. Club
The BBC apologizes for calling Paul Mescal British
As if the UK’s list of heinous crimes against Ireland is not long enough already, now the country is trying to claim Oscar-nominee and Irish golden boy Paul Mescal as their own. The BBC shared that it received over 600 complaints last week when they referred to Mescal as...
A.V. Club
M. Night Shyamalan and Tom Brady dethrone Avatar, at least for this week, at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is done. Welcome to a new era of box office domination, one where Tom Brady and M. Night Shyamalan are the ones breaking records and rocketing up the list of biggest movies of all time… though, granted, neither of them have broken any records or made any impression on the all-time box office list the way Avatar has… and they almost certainly won’t… but, at least for this weekend, they both managed to top The Way Of Water at the domestic box office!
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Not Dead Yet, the return of You, and a Harley Quinn special
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, February 5, to Thursday, February 9. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Not Dead Yet (ABC, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.)
A.V. Club
It’s 1923 all over again as Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s Paramount+ drama renewed
It’s another triumph for Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone cinematic universe. 1923, the Dutton ancestor prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+. The show is currently midway through its super-successful first season, which depicts the family navigating Prohibition, drought, and the looming Great Depression.
A.V. Club
Saturday Night Live struggles to find a punchline or a point this week
After Aubrey Plaza, the booking agent of Saturday Night Live might be building an HBO-to-SNL pipeline with this week’s first-time host Pedro Pascal. A timely selection, Pascal has become an increasingly known household name after decades of somewhat anonymously guest starring on serial television. A star on the rise, Pascal has an impressive resume of big-budget prestige television work like Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, and most recently, The Last of Us. The show made great use of his versatility with him portraying a hot teacher, recovering coma patient, critical mother, and flirtatious waiter among others. An eager and enthusiastic host, his talent and charisma were squandered on a slew of unfocused and middlebrow sketches.
A.V. Club
Avatar producer confirms Oona Chaplin will be the leader of those scary "Ash" Na'vi we've been hearing about
Now that Avatar: The Way Of Water has cemented the franchise’s status as a certified cinematic steamroller, with two separate movies currently sitting at the top of the all-time box office charts, the movie’s producers have started talking in a slightly more concrete way about their plans for the third, fourth, and fifth films in James Cameron’s space-faring odyssey. (There’s nothing like getting all the money to boost your confidence, it turns out.) Specially, producer Jon Landau—whose collaborations with Cameron, dating back to 1997 and Titanic, have now made him one of the single most successful movie producers in human history—has revealed a few more details about each film, including confirming that Oona Chaplin will star in the third movie as one of its primary antagonists, Varang, the leader of the “aggressive” Ash People.
A.V. Club
How 1923 Hollywood shaped 2023 Hollywood
While a lot of people are looking ahead to the movies that are coming in 2023 (we’ve done it too), The A.V. Club thought this would also be a good moment to take a look back. Way, way back. We decided to time-shift a full 100 years, to 1923, a seminal year for Hollywood in particular and the movie industry in general. A century ago, the growing business of moviemaking already had a foothold in Los Angeles—and the recently incorporated neighborhood of Hollywood—but it was in 1923 that Hollywood as we know it today began to take on a familiar shape. Literally. That’s the year an enterprising real estate mogul completed construction on a giant sign in the hills overlooking a new housing development called Hollywoodland. A cultural landmark, and an industry, was officially immortalized.
A.V. Club
NBC gives an early second season renewal to the Night Court revival
When looking at the scheduling decisions made by major networks and streamers, it often feels like you’re watching a series of extremely expensive games of chance all play out at once. Nobody actually knows what’s going to hit, so why not green light five more dating reality show? A drama series about a doctor with anosmia. A gritty modern-day take on The Three Musketeers. Hell, why not reboot Night Court, of all things, while you’re at it?
A.V. Club
Shrinking fully embraces grief and Phoebe Bridgers
That was the line that hooked me. Because if Shrinking was going to lure me into its arguably pat if well-meaning comedy, it might as well do it with current queen of sad, Phoebe Bridgers. And, of course, Shrinking’s decision to anchor its third episode on Ms. Bridgers’ music (which...
A.V. Club
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Connie Britton in Dear Edward; Pedro Pascal Photo: Apple TV+; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO (Getty Images) Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]
A.V. Club
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Melinda Dillon has died. An Oscar and Tony-nominated actress whose most enduring part, for many audiences, was as doting (but soap-wielding) mom Mrs. Parker in 1983's A Christmas Story, Dillon was an institution both on Broadway and in ’70s and ’80s cinema. (Other high-profile roles from the era included Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, Absence Of Malice, Harry And The Hendersons, and more.) Per THR, Dillon’s death actually happened last month, on January 9, 2023, with web site Giant Freakin Robot confirming her death after contacting family members today. Dillon was 83.
A.V. Club
Fathers war for a son's soul in the tense trailer for Bruiser
Hulu released the first trailer for its upcoming family drama Bruiser today, showcasing Miles Warren’s first feature film, about a young man named Darious (Jalyn Hall), whose life becomes far more complicated after he learns that a “charismatic drifter” (Trevante Rhodes) is actually (from what we can presume from the trailer) his birth father. This sets off a series of conflicts with the father who’s been raising him (Shamier Anderson), whose “strict but loving” relationship with his son is thrown into contrast with the more easy-going Rhodes. Shinelle Azoroh also stars, as Darious’ mother.
Comments / 0