Corvus Insurance, the leading provider of Smart Cyber Insurance® products powered by AI-driven risk data, announced today its all-in-one cyber underwriting platform that arms underwriters with predictive data-driven insights. With the help of Corvus Risk Navigator, underwriters are able to provide superior risk selection, accelerated decision-making, and IT security recommendations — capabilities that have resulted in Corvus achieving an industry-leading loss ratio below 40% while simultaneously growing cyber premiums by 80% in 2022. This launch coincides with the strategic growth of the company’s underwriting team as Corvus magnifies its focus on the cyber market.

2 DAYS AGO