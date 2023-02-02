ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Found and Abandoned Ash Remains – Private First Class Lawrence Cox United States Marine Corps will be buried at the National Cemetery

thekatynews.com

Air Force Veteran Receives New Heart, Now Takes Off Into Sky High Future

Houston VA completes first heart transplant. Air Force Veteran John Graves is a self-described “beast” who has always been happiest when he is running, hiking, or doing any kind of physical activity in the great outdoors. After unexpectedly learning he had heart issues about five years ago, Graves’ health went downhill until he could barely walk to the end of his driveway.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Parkway Fellowship Church Celebrates 20 Years Serving and Supporting Fort Bend, West Harris, and Waller County

Parkway Fellowship Church is celebrating 20 years of serving and supporting Fort Bend, West Harris, and Waller County with a celebration for the entire community on Sunday, February 5th, at 9:00, 10:15, and 11:30 AM. The public is invited to join in this fun celebration. Each experience will feature free coffee, donuts, and birthday cake for attendees to enjoy, as well as other activities. There are also separate services uniquely designed for students and kids.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Santa Fe mom arrested for removing confederate flag off parent's property

A Santa Fe woman says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to remove a neighbor's confederate flag from off her parent's property. She says the neighbor who owns the flag harasses her and the police department did not handle the situation correctly. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports more on what she says she's been dealing with.
SANTA FE, TX
KHOU

Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood

SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
SANTA FE, TX
coveringkaty.com

Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
STAFFORD, TX
fox26houston.com

Thieves targeting Houston Public Libraries

The latest victim of crime in the Houston area just happens to be public libraries. Various Houston Public Libraries locations have been targeted by thieves stealing cash and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on just how bad the problem is.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name

Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Announces New Principal for Leonard Elementary School

Katy ISD has announced Jason Sowders as the new principal of Olga Leonard Elementary School. Sowders, who has over 20 years of educational experience, will join the Leonard Leopards beginning February 20. “I look forward to working with the staff, students, parents, community, and namesake Olga Leonard, to continue the...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

It’s Rodeo Time! The 80th Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show Kicks Off Feb. 14

For the last 80 years, the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show has provided opportunities for students to develop and showcase their talents in a diverse range of agricultural pathways. This year, the District has once again partnered with the Katy Rodeo Committee to continue this tradition during the week of February 14-18 at the Young Agricultural Sciences Center. Students will compete in categories including steers, goats, lambs, hogs, broilers and rabbits.
KATY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.

Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX. The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx.
WEBSTER, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
HOUSTON, TX

