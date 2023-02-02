Found and Abandoned Ash Remains – Private First Class Lawrence Cox United States Marine Corps will be buried at the National Cemetery

Parkway Fellowship Church is celebrating 20 years of serving and supporting Fort Bend, West Harris, and Waller County with a celebration for the entire community on Sunday, February 5th, at 9:00, 10:15, and 11:30 AM. The public is invited to join in this fun celebration. Each experience will feature free coffee, donuts, and birthday cake for attendees to enjoy, as well as other activities. There are also separate services uniquely designed for students and kids.

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO