Found and Abandoned Ash Remains – Private First Class Lawrence Cox United States Marine Corps will be buried at the National Cemetery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969Larry E LambertChicago, IL
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Related
thekatynews.com
Air Force Veteran Receives New Heart, Now Takes Off Into Sky High Future
Houston VA completes first heart transplant. Air Force Veteran John Graves is a self-described “beast” who has always been happiest when he is running, hiking, or doing any kind of physical activity in the great outdoors. After unexpectedly learning he had heart issues about five years ago, Graves’ health went downhill until he could barely walk to the end of his driveway.
thekatynews.com
Parkway Fellowship Church Celebrates 20 Years Serving and Supporting Fort Bend, West Harris, and Waller County
Parkway Fellowship Church is celebrating 20 years of serving and supporting Fort Bend, West Harris, and Waller County with a celebration for the entire community on Sunday, February 5th, at 9:00, 10:15, and 11:30 AM. The public is invited to join in this fun celebration. Each experience will feature free coffee, donuts, and birthday cake for attendees to enjoy, as well as other activities. There are also separate services uniquely designed for students and kids.
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe mom arrested for removing confederate flag off parent's property
A Santa Fe woman says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to remove a neighbor's confederate flag from off her parent's property. She says the neighbor who owns the flag harasses her and the police department did not handle the situation correctly. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle reports more on what she says she's been dealing with.
thekatynews.com
Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Katy Business Association support local Texas Chili Cook-Off Benefitting Katy ISD FFA on February 11th
The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Katy Business Association have partnered together to support the 6th Annual Texas Chili Cook-Off, an annual event benefiting the Katy ISD FFA. Heat up your February with a fun-filled family day of sampling some of the best chili the local Katy community...
N. Harris Co. neighbors were arguing before 1 shot through wall hitting the other, deputies say
The sheriff's office said the suspect and the victim were arguing between their two units when the shot was fired Friday in north Harris County.
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood
SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
fox26houston.com
Cyber-attack results in more than $800K stolen from Houston business, lawsuit filed
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed after online hackers used fake business emails to steal more than $800,000 from a Houston company. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Texas, authorities seized a total of $834,157 held in a Houston bank account. Online hackers reportedly...
coveringkaty.com
Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
Click2Houston.com
9 people from the Houston area arrested for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Department of Justice say nine people have been arrested after allegedly distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to the DOJ, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown, are charged with illegally...
fox26houston.com
Thieves targeting Houston Public Libraries
The latest victim of crime in the Houston area just happens to be public libraries. Various Houston Public Libraries locations have been targeted by thieves stealing cash and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on just how bad the problem is.
Houston Chronicle
Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name
Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
KTRE
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
thekatynews.com
Spread the Love by Giving the Gift of Life: Members Choice Hosts Blood Drive Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) is teaming up with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive. Each person who gives blood can save up to three lives with just one donation. As a thank you, successful blood donors will receive a complimentary hoodie. To register, visit this link.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Announces New Principal for Leonard Elementary School
Katy ISD has announced Jason Sowders as the new principal of Olga Leonard Elementary School. Sowders, who has over 20 years of educational experience, will join the Leonard Leopards beginning February 20. “I look forward to working with the staff, students, parents, community, and namesake Olga Leonard, to continue the...
thekatynews.com
It’s Rodeo Time! The 80th Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show Kicks Off Feb. 14
For the last 80 years, the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show has provided opportunities for students to develop and showcase their talents in a diverse range of agricultural pathways. This year, the District has once again partnered with the Katy Rodeo Committee to continue this tradition during the week of February 14-18 at the Young Agricultural Sciences Center. Students will compete in categories including steers, goats, lambs, hogs, broilers and rabbits.
3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says
About 45 minutes after announcing the disappearance Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the three had been found safe.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: 4 shot at Texas City apartment, dogs maul man to death in Acres Homes, Santa Fe HS shooter still not competent to stand trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Four people were shot at the Savan Villas apartments in Texas City, off the Lowry Expressway, on Wednesday. Two children were there at the time, but we’re told they were unharmed. One...
Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas rescued a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX.
Earlier today, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas was involved in a USFWS-approved rescue of a nestling Bald Eagle from a nest in Webster TX. The eaglet, nicknamed “Boots” by the property owner of the nesting site, was rescued after nest cam footage showed him to be struggling to sit up and move around in the nest, impairing his chances for survival. FOLLOW THIS LINK TO READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/houston-spcas-wildlife-center-of-texas-rescued-a-nestling-bald-eagle-from-a-nest-in-webster-tx.
Man arrested, accused of waving stolen gun while making TikTok video inside Spring grocery store
The 19-year-old is accused of holding a stolen gun while making TikTok videos inside a grocery store.
Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
Comments / 2