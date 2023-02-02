Read full article on original website
Tyler community cleans up after recent winter storm
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The recent winter storm caused trees to fall on power lines and left many Tyler residents with roof damage and fallen tree limbs across their yards. “We been cutting trees all our lives with my dad, and about six or seven years ago, my brother and I decided to venture off on our own. We started off with a 2-yard Pontiac Sunfire and a pole saw, and we just grown from there,” said Lydia Olivares, the half-owner of the Olivares Tree Consulting Company with her brother.
Many still without electricity in East Texas as Oncor works to restore power
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Oncor said they were able to restore electricity to the majority of customers in the area, but there are still many people waiting for the lights to come back on. Samantha and Tyler Prock are just two people along with thousands of others experiencing power outages in East Texas. “We lost […]
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
Power outages continue for Tyler residents in ice storm aftermath
A jury trial began this week for a Tyler man who is accused of leaving a man to die after the defendant crashed through a fence in January 2021. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death.
Graylan Spring Funeral
There are still many in East Texas without power, and Oncor says they have brought in about 2,000 workers from Texas and surrounding states to get it back on. But, some will watch their neighbor’s power come back, while they wait for an electrician to repair their damaged weather heads.
Tyler homeowners get random help from neighbors, strangers in storm cleanup
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
Major ice storm grips county
Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
City of Tyler recovery, storm clean up to continue through next week
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews will continue working through next week to remove downed trees and limbs from roadways, right-of-ways, City parks and cemeteries affected by the ice storm that descended upon the City from Tuesday through Thursday. Oncor staff continues to work across Tyler to restore power. The storm caused significant property damage throughout the City. Damage assessments will continue as progress is made to return to normal operations.
Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through the cold. Block by block, crews canvassed Tyler neighborhoods, continuing to try to bring power pack online, often finding intermittent power. “Old transformers have got internal breakers. And I talked...
Wintry weather brings power outages, downed trees in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas is seeing rain, ice, sleet and frigid temps this week. Along with the wintry mix, many people are without power and picking up limbs that have fallen near their homes. “Back home in Houston, I’m used to hurricanes knocking down trees, not really...
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Across East Texas, ice is weighing down trees and limbs. In some cases, it’s causing them to come down onto homes. Around 9:15 a.m., neighbors say a woman was inside her house in the 1100 block of Amherst Drive when a tree came down. While the woman was shaken up and scared, she is OK. Tyler firefighters responded to make sure there were no injuries.
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler residences, stoplights
An East Texas family is working through a struggle that’s hard to imagine. Their twin girls, born last August, were conjoined, sharing a heart and liver with only a slim chance of surviving. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live...
SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday
Tyler Weatherhead Damage
WebXtra: Driving on South Broadway during the severe weather conditions
Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the state has filed the notice not to seek the death penalty for Dylan Gage Welch. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at where the ice begins between...
