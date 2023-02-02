Houston Habitat for Humanity is set to host its first homeownership fair of 2023 on Saturday, February 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The free, virtual event is an opportunity for hopeful homeowners to begin learning and planning for this important process. Sponsored by Veritex Community Bank, the fair will present resources and tools needed to become a Houston Habitat homeowner, as well as build a groundwork of essential knowledge useful for anyone looking to better understand the intricacies of the home-buying process.

