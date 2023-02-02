Read full article on original website
thekatynews.com
Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Katy Business Association support local Texas Chili Cook-Off Benefitting Katy ISD FFA on February 11th
The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and the Katy Business Association have partnered together to support the 6th Annual Texas Chili Cook-Off, an annual event benefiting the Katy ISD FFA. Heat up your February with a fun-filled family day of sampling some of the best chili the local Katy community...
thekatynews.com
Parkway Fellowship Church Celebrates 20 Years Serving and Supporting Fort Bend, West Harris, and Waller County
Parkway Fellowship Church is celebrating 20 years of serving and supporting Fort Bend, West Harris, and Waller County with a celebration for the entire community on Sunday, February 5th, at 9:00, 10:15, and 11:30 AM. The public is invited to join in this fun celebration. Each experience will feature free coffee, donuts, and birthday cake for attendees to enjoy, as well as other activities. There are also separate services uniquely designed for students and kids.
tourcounsel.com
Brazos Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Jackson, Texas
Brazos Mall is shopping mall located in Lake Jackson, Texas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, a combination of TJ Maxx & HomeGoods, and AMC Theatres. It is the only major enclosed shopping mall in Brazoria County, Texas. The mall opened in 1976 after nearly two years of development...
thekatynews.com
Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Virtual Homeownership Fair
Houston Habitat for Humanity is set to host its first homeownership fair of 2023 on Saturday, February 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The free, virtual event is an opportunity for hopeful homeowners to begin learning and planning for this important process. Sponsored by Veritex Community Bank, the fair will present resources and tools needed to become a Houston Habitat homeowner, as well as build a groundwork of essential knowledge useful for anyone looking to better understand the intricacies of the home-buying process.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
thekatynews.com
It’s Rodeo Time! The 80th Annual Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show Kicks Off Feb. 14
For the last 80 years, the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show has provided opportunities for students to develop and showcase their talents in a diverse range of agricultural pathways. This year, the District has once again partnered with the Katy Rodeo Committee to continue this tradition during the week of February 14-18 at the Young Agricultural Sciences Center. Students will compete in categories including steers, goats, lambs, hogs, broilers and rabbits.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Announces New Principal for Leonard Elementary School
Katy ISD has announced Jason Sowders as the new principal of Olga Leonard Elementary School. Sowders, who has over 20 years of educational experience, will join the Leonard Leopards beginning February 20. “I look forward to working with the staff, students, parents, community, and namesake Olga Leonard, to continue the...
tourcounsel.com
First Colony Mall | Shopping mall in Sugar Land, Texas
First Colony Mall is a regional shopping mall in Sugar Land, Texas, located about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of Houston. The mall — located south of the intersection of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and State Highway 6—opened on March 14, 1996 and was recently expanded in 2006. First Colony Mall is owned by Brookfield Properties. The anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and 2 Dillard's stores.
PLANetizen
A Mixed-Use Vision for Houston Landfill Site
In the Kinder Institute for Urban Research Urban Edge blog, Nancy Sarnoff writes that the future of a former Houston landfill is in question as the city and a local non-profit debate how to redevelop the site. The city recently bought around half of the 143-acre site, with plans to...
coveringkaty.com
Katy ISD Athletes Sign with Colleges and Universities During National Signing Day
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A total of 70 Katy ISD student-athletes formally committed to their college or university of choice during National Signing Day on February 1. An additional eight athletes also officially announced their college or university of choice during the 2022 Winter Break. The countless...
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
fox26houston.com
'Our schools, our say:' Protestors against possible TEA takeover of Houston ISD send message to state leaders
HOUSTON - Houston's educators were joined by parents and state lawmakers to send a clear message to Governor Abbott's Office Thursday: leave their school district alone. Dozens of teachers and parents spoke against the recent State Supreme Court recommendation that clears the way for the Texas Education Agency to manage over 200 schools in Houston ISD.
thekatynews.com
Sueba USA Announces Plans for San Paseo, Katy Area’s Next Upscale Multifamily Property
Sueba USA is expanding its portfolio of upscale multifamily developments with the addition of San Paseo located off the Grand Parkway and less then one mile north of I-10. San Paseo will feature 272 class-A apartment homes and 20, two-story townhomes with attached garages. Located at 1724 Partnership Way next...
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
KTRE
Services held for SFA student Micah McAfoose
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - One of two SFA students killed recently in a car wreck was laid to rest this afternoon. Micah Alan McAfoose’s services took place this afternoon at Cypress Bible Church in Houston. McAfoose was killed Jan. 20 on his way home from SFA. According to his...
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Corridor Building Acquired
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 12012 Wickchester, a 109,473-SF, Class B office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, CapRidge Partners and procured the buyer, Woodside. Woodside, led...
Houston Chronicle
Explained: How Houston's Interstate 610 got its name
Have you ever wondered what the "610" in Interstate 610 means? Just me?. It turns out to be more sophisticated than I thought. Knowing how to crack this highway code could be your next party trick. LOOK UP: How to find the secret cat hidden in Houston's Williams Tower. First...
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
