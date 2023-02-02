Read full article on original website
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Utility Help available to cover Xcel Energy bills
AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy is reminding its customers who need assistance paying their electricity bills that resources are available through Texas Utility Help. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for Texas Utility Help whether they live in single-family homes, multifamily buildings or mobile homes. Customers must occupy the property as their primary residence.
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by ice storm
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this past week's ice storm.The disaster declaration includes Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson Counties—all of which experienced power outages, widespread property damage and hazardous travel disruptions.In a statement released Saturday afternoon, the governor said he will continue to ensure communities will have the resources and support they need to recover."Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm."Gov. Abbott also encourages Texans to...
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
Mix 97.9 FM
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
foxsanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage
AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
WALA-TV FOX10
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 2-year-old girl in Houston died after deputies say she wandered into the path of a moving SUV and was struck. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a babysitter’s house about 5 p.m. Friday in Houston.
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
thekatynews.com
Fidium Fiber’s Gig-Speed Internet and WiFi Solution is Now Available to Small Businesses
Reliable gigabit speeds, network control and consistent, affordable pricing with no contracts is now available to new business customers everywhere Fidium internet is available. Fidium’s multi-gig fiber internet with WiFi 6 is now available to small businesses in all Fidium communities, including: California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas...
Why do Texans eat pickles at movie theaters — and why doesn’t everyone else?
"Today I learned that it's only a Texas thing to sell pickles at the movie theater and I can't decide if Texans are genius or just weird."
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
Have you seen Carlos? Houston teen missing for 2 weeks
HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public to keep their eyes open for a 14-year-old who has been missing for two weeks. Carlos Lugo was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Tidwell Road near the Hardy Toll Road. Carlos is...
