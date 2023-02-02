Read full article on original website
Tilta’s Ingmar Stupp on Credit Risks & BNPL
Are you aware of the hidden risks in the credit market? Join us as we sit down with Tilta‘s, Ingmar Stupp, for a deep dive into the impact of Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) options for businesses, rather than retail clients. In this informative video, Ingmar sheds light on the current state...
Bold Penguin’s Digital Solutions Empower SMB Adjacent Partners
Bold Penguin recently announced a partnership with digital insurance wallet Marble, enabling Marble’s small and medium-size business (SMB) customers to seamlessly access, manage, and control their commercial insurance needs. Bold Penguin’s leading digital solution platform simplifies small commercial insurance for agents, brokers, and carriers. Marble’s digital wallet solution acts as an inclusive hub for insurance management.
Corvus Supercharges Cyber Underwriters with Corvus Risk Navigator
Corvus Insurance, the leading provider of Smart Cyber Insurance® products powered by AI-driven risk data, announced today its all-in-one cyber underwriting platform that arms underwriters with predictive data-driven insights. With the help of Corvus Risk Navigator, underwriters are able to provide superior risk selection, accelerated decision-making, and IT security recommendations — capabilities that have resulted in Corvus achieving an industry-leading loss ratio below 40% while simultaneously growing cyber premiums by 80% in 2022. This launch coincides with the strategic growth of the company’s underwriting team as Corvus magnifies its focus on the cyber market.
Joining forces ibanXS and Nidaros produces indispensable and much-needed PSD2 / Open Banking solution for robotic customer processes
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist Nidaros offers its clients – through cooperation with Open Banking provider ibanXS – access to more than 2,000 European banks. The virtual employees built by Nidaros can now easily and securely make payment requests and payments as well as retrieve bank statements automatically for further processing. It no longer matters which bank the client banks with. ibanXS is licensed by De Nederlandse Bank to offer these services in a secure way.
MiFinity Launches MiFinity Bonus Site to Enhance Customer Engagement
MiFinity, the fastest-growing eWallet in the industry, announced today the launch of its latest customer engagement initiative, the MiFinity Bonus site. Part of the company’s affiliate programme, the site showcases exclusive deals and offers from MiFinity’s partners across multiple industries, including travel, Forex, and iGaming. MiFinity Bonus solves...
nbkc bank Selects Upstart for Personal Lending
Nbkc bank, a $1.1 billion-asset community bank, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more people across the communities it serves. “At nbkc, our top priority is always to provide the best possible customer experience...
Court of Appeal Rules in First Case Over Developers’ Duty of Care to Crypto Asset Owners
Today the Court of Appeal has ruled in the first case in the English courts to examine whether any duty of care arises between crypto asset software developers and owners of digital assets. If the claim is successful, it will present a fundamental challenge to the operation and ethos of...
Upwardli Raises $2 Million in Series Seed Funding to Help the New to Country Unlock Access to Credit
Upwardli, a financial technology company offering credit building products for consumers new to credit, announced a $2 million Series Seed funding round led by Dundee Venture Capital, with participation from Techstars, J4 Ventures, Cascade Seed Fund, Avesta Fund, Temerity Capital Partners, Service Provider Capital, and notable angel investors. Nearly 50...
Vancity’s Visa credit cards are counting carbon footprints with ecolytiq
Vancity took another step in its commitment to climate action. It is the first financial institution in Canada to offer its members a way to estimate the CO2 emissions that come from their purchases. Every Vancity Visa credit cardholder can track the estimated carbon emissions of their credit card purchases...
Mizuho Bank Modernizes Core Banking Operations with Oracle
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., the integrated retail and corporate banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group and one of Japan’s largest financial services institutions, is modernizing its legacy banking system for international operations with Oracle. Over the coming years, Mizuho will implement Oracle’s banking solutions to support critical functions, including direct deposit accounts and liquidity management, at its operations in major overseas offices. The roll-out began with the successful replacement of Mizuho’s legacy banking system at its New York offices.
Fast-Growing Encore Bank Selects Q2 to Accelerate its Commercial Digital Banking Innovation
Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that Encore Bank, one of the nation’s fastest-growing banks, has selected Q2 as its strategic digital partner. Encore Bank – a commercially focused boutique bank with $3.4 billion in assets that...
Pie Insurance Secures A- Excellent Credit Ratings from AM Best and Completes Transition to a Rated, Full-Stack Carrier
Pie Insurance, a leading tech-enabled provider of workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses, today announced that Pie Insurance Group has secured a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) from AM Best, a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.
NALA partners with Mpesa and expands across Europe
NALA, a global payments company born in Tanzania, recently launched in Europe by adding 18 new Eurozone nations to its list of send markets. After expanding from the UK to the USA earlier this year, NALA has grown rapidly via geographic expansion, product differentiation and improvement on existing infrastructure. Opening Europe allows the company to open its doors to the quarter of African migrants living on the continent.
Select Innovations Teams Up with Mastercard and Deserve to Launch the Select™ World Elite Mastercard®
Luxury membership community Select today announced the coming launch of the Select™ World Elite Mastercard®. The new Select credit card will combine Select’s robust network of ongoing, significant, and often exclusive member benefits, an uncapped 2% cash back across most spend categories*, and World Elite Mastercard® benefits.
Fintech Job Cuts: An Analysis of the Impact on the Industry
In recent news, Financial Institutions have reportedly made significant job cuts amid an ongoing strategic review. According to Fintech Futures, over 2,600 jobs are at risk at US payments giant FIS. This development has raised questions about the impact of job cuts on the fintech industry. What is Driving the...
Bybit Surges Despite Bear Market: CEO Ben Zhou Speaks About the Power of ‘Quiet Growth’
In the face of a bear market, crypto exchange Bybit has continued to surge ahead, achieving fivefold growth in futures trading volume from $2.8 billion to $13.8 billion year to date, according to CoinGecko. The surge cemented Bybit’s leading position in the crypto derivatives arena having captured the second-highest market...
Grey Pledges to Continuously Raise the Bar for Service Excellence
Grey (www.Grey.co), a leading startup that provides access to foreign accounts for African freelancers and digital nomads, has reaffirmed its dedication to providing cutting-edge and secure global banking solutions to the African market. As the digital economy continues to grow on our continent, Grey is at the forefront of providing...
Oxygen Announces $20 Million Funding and Appointment of New CEO as Platform Doubles Down on Growth
Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced $20 million in Series B funding – led largely by return investors – and the appointment of David Rafalovsky as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Oxygen will use its Series B funds to increase investment in product development and user experience around its core financial technology solutions, and to expand its workforce to meet growing demand.
Wolters Kluwer’s CCH® Tagetik expert solution recognized by Nucleus Research
Wolters Kluwer’s CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution has been recognized for helping enterprises drive strategy with comprehensive extended planning, financial close, and regulatory reporting. The financial technology solution has been recognized as Leader for the third consecutive year in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix....
Introducing Liza Landsman as Stash CEO
Stash, the pioneering fintech that empowers millions of Americans to invest and save, today announces Liza Landsman, one of the country’s leading executives and investors in e-commerce and consumer finance, as its new CEO effective February 6, 2023. Liza Landsman, an independent Stash board member since mid-2022, has served...
