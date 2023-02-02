School is molding us into mindless workers. We lack creativity. We think the same way. We aren’t curious anymore. If, as a student at school, you feel like a drone going through the motions without learning anything, the system is doing its job. The education system is too rigid and focused on academic performance, failing to nurture students into intelligent, well rounded people who think critically. Even if complete change is unrealistic, incorporating opportunities to apply critical thinking and creativity in schools can have a notable effect. Until that happens, schools will continue their tedious process of shaping students into just another cog in the machine.

2 DAYS AGO