Read full article on original website
Victor Etre
3d ago
complaint charges that vocational school admission policies, which let schools select students based on grades, attendance, disciplinary records… yeah how unfair! Maybe it’s not the system.. maybe it’s your kids and poor upbringing!
Reply
11
RickfromGreenHarbor
3d ago
Affirmative action electricians. What could possibly go wrong?
Reply(1)
10
Related
Civil rights group files complaint against Mass. Vo-tech schools
A civil rights group has filed a complaint on behalf of four students that argue Massachusetts allows vocational technical education schools to use admissions criteria that exclude students of color, English Learners, and students with disabilities.
Suit alleges bias in Massachusetts' vocational technical school admissions
BOSTON — State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups. The coalition claims the state Department of Elementary...
Federal Civil Lawsuit Challenges Massachusetts Voc-Tech Admissions Policy
A federal discrimination lawsuit has been filed by the Lawyers for Civil Rights and the Center of Law and Education that challenges the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' admissions policy regulations for career vocational technical education schools. The legal advocacy groups argue that the regulations allow vocational schools to use admissions criteria...
Teachers are resigning and Unfortunately, children are the ones who pay the price.
As many students head back to the classroom, many are returning to schools that are understaffed. More than half of the teaching vacancies in public schools come from resignations, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. With thousands of teaching vacancies across the country, it seems as if we're struggling with a shortage of educators.
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
uchscommander.com
Point: The School System: Creates Mindless Workers or Intelligent Beings?
School is molding us into mindless workers. We lack creativity. We think the same way. We aren’t curious anymore. If, as a student at school, you feel like a drone going through the motions without learning anything, the system is doing its job. The education system is too rigid and focused on academic performance, failing to nurture students into intelligent, well rounded people who think critically. Even if complete change is unrealistic, incorporating opportunities to apply critical thinking and creativity in schools can have a notable effect. Until that happens, schools will continue their tedious process of shaping students into just another cog in the machine.
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
Massachusetts AG files briefs in a pair of gun cases
(The Center Square) – Defending and upholding Massachusetts’ common-sense gun laws were the focus of briefs filed in a pair of ongoing legal cases. Coming on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, Massachusetts’ top law enforcement official Andrea Joy Campbell has taken action in court to protect laws intended to keep residents from experiencing gun violence. Campbell,...
Gov. Healey against legalizing teacher strikes: "Kids have been through enough"
BOSTON -- Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and 37 other states but the Massachusetts Teachers Association plans to file legislation soon that would allow strikes. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller asked Gov. Maura Healey if she thought that was a good idea. "I don't. I've come to this Jon as the proud daughter of educators, I think we should be doing everything we can to support our educators, particularly in this time and what so many have been through with COVID. A lot of strain on our educators, also a lot of strain on our kids and families. Every day when I...
What Keeps Public Employees In Their Jobs? It’s Not Just Pay
Turnover among government employees is very costly for taxpayers due to the costs associated with recruiting, selecting and training new employees. The cost of replacing an employee can range from approximately 16% to 200% of spending on annual salaries depending on the education and experience required for the job. Turnover also often undermines the quality of service that constituents receive from government, as the workload is spread across fewer workers.
Are we only meeting the needs of our students in a random, chaotic manner?
It’s time to move beyond the dehumanizing school systems of the past 200 years. Overall, schools and the quality of education in this country must change and improve in significant ways. According to a recent Girl Scouts of America survey, only one-third of the students said their teachers cared...
Woburn wants $250,000 from striking teachers union
WOBURN - Whether Woburn students will be able to go back to school on Monday hinges on whether the city and the teachers union can agree on a deal covering costs incurred during the weeklong strike.Mayor Scott Galvin said tentative agreements have been reached regarding teachers and paraprofessionals, but the Woburn Teachers Association is opposed to paying $250,000 as part of a return to work agreement."The one sticking point is the financial part, which is something that is a must for the city," Galvin said in a Saturday news conference. "We're looking to get our costs back. . . this...
Comments / 13