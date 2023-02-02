ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Here Are 10 Crazy Street Names In Washington That Will Leave You Baffled

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to name a street or road? Every state seems to have its fair share of unique, unusual, and downright crazy street names and the Evergreen State is no exception. We’ve found some roads that will make you scratch your head and laugh out loud. See if you recognize any of these 10 crazy street names in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
5 things to know this weekend

SEATTLE — Washington lawmakers will weigh a bill that could put $12.8 million toward preparing for wildfires and adjusting to their impacts on the western side of the state. Along with community resilience programs, "Cascading Impacts of Wildfire" legislation (HB 1578/SB 5611) would fund evacuation planning, smoke monitoring programs and response for post-fire risks such as landslides and debris flows.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bill introduced in Washington state to ban 100LL

GA advocates have joined forces to oppose a bill introduced in the Washington state House of Representatives that would ban the sale of leaded aviation gas in that state. If it becomes law, the bill (WA HB1554) would begin a phased-in restriction on the “selling, distributing, or otherwise making available to consumers” leaded avgas in Washington state starting Jan. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State is Not the Best for Singles, but Definitely Not the Worst

Well, it's about time for Valentine's Day... again. And here you are without a valentine... again. Well, it's not your fault and it never was. You're a perfect 10 and you know it. Maybe it's just where we live. As it turns out, Washington state isn't the best place to be single. It's not bad, but it's not great. It doesn't even rank in the Top 10 places for singles.
WASHINGTON STATE
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
IDAHO STATE
How to Score Some Free Flights at Airports in Washington

I have never signed up for an airline mileage credit card before, but after figuring out that people have been earning free flights by getting airline mileage club credit cards AND getting checked luggage fees waived, I jumped into the fray and got a mileage club card for Delta Airlines. So far, I've earned over 40,000 miles so I'm saving them for a family trip to Disneyland. I want to share with you the basics of earning free flights, too. There is no reason why more of us in Washington can't be one of the lucky ones who score some free flights!
WASHINGTON STATE
Blink & You’ll Miss It! Oregon’s Smallest City Has A Population In Single Digits

Have you ever watched one of those movies that take place after an apocalyptic event, and the protagonist is walking around a barren city? Overgrown by nature, animals running loose, and pretty much only one person in the whole city is probably Will Smith! Well, Greenhorn City in Oregon is kind of like that. Only nature hasn't taken over, animals aren't running wild, and there's no Will Smith. Fact, odds are pretty good that you'll never meet another person named Will in that town.
OREGON STATE
Fred Meyer: payroll problems are widespread

Kroger is facing at least four class action lawsuits for ongoing paycheck errors connected with the company’s new payroll software system, and details are beginning to emerge on the scope of the problems. In Washington state, the company said it’s possible every employee of Kroger subsidiary Fred Meyer who received a paycheck under the new system has been affected.
WASHINGTON STATE
The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington

February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care

According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
Do You Qualify For $1,200 From the State of Washington?

There's a new tax credit for struggling Washington families. Times have been tough for a lot of good people lately. I still remember how much it meant to me to get my COVID relief checks back in 2020. For people who are finding it difficult to provide for their families despite working full-time, the Washington State Department of Revenue has unveiled a new tax credit that aims to be of assistance to working families. It's called the Working Families Tax Credit and eligible applicants can receive a tax credit of up to $1,200.
WASHINGTON STATE
