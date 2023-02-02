Former Ohio State G Malaki Branham Has Career-Best Night for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs rookie and former Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham lived up to his first-round billing on Wednesday night.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham continues to make an early name for himself in the NBA as a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs.

A first-round pick in the draft in June, the expectations for Branham were set high out of the gates. However, under legendary coach Gregg Popovich, he hasn't received the level of playing time that many first-rounders tend to get.

But on Wednesday night, Branham made the most of his game action and then some, as he posted a career-best 22 points in a 119-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings. He also added a career-best five assists and didn't commit a turnover in a career-high 32 minutes.

"Probably the biggest thing is he playing against all these NBA guys he has never played against before," Popovich said. "He is getting more and more aggressive, doing well at both ends."

His scoring mark led all Spurs for the night and trailed only the marks of star-level talents De'Aaron Fox (31) and forward Domantas Sabonis (34) for the Kings.

"I was guarding De’Aaron Fox," Branham said. "He’s a tough guard, a quick guard. Learning from him ... It’s being thrown in the fire and being ready to play every night. I feel like I have been doing a good job at that."

Even against a surprising Kings team that is currently third in the Western Conference, Branham got to his spots in the mid-range and from the 3-point line, displaying the nice polish and shooting touch that allowed him to rise up draft boards after just one season in Columbus.



In Branham's one season as a Buckeye, he averaged 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists while shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

He and the Spurs are back in action at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

