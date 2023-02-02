ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

State Rep. Gayle Manning gets Ohio House committee assignments

State Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, has been appointed chairperson of the Ohio House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and as a member to several other committees. House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, made the appointment. "I’m pleased to serve my district in the capacity aligned with my experience," Manning...
Complaint For Divorce Without Children

Plaintiff has been a resident of Knox County for at least ninety (90) days immediately before filing this Complaint. Plaintiff and Defendant were married on 04/03/1999 in Franklin County, Ohio. Neither party is pregnant or (0) a party is pregnant. Military Service: Neither Plaintiff nor Defendant is an active-duty servicemember...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Galion Treasurer resigns

GALION―City Treasurer Rodney Sparks has announced his resignation, effective Feb. 28. He has served in the position since his first term in 2016. Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 733.31, the vacancy “shall be filled by appointment by the mayor for the remainder of the unexpired term.”. The Mayor’s...
GALION, OH
Sluss Realty proposes summer kids festival to Ontario City Council

ONTARIO — Jami Kinton-Sluss said she is always looking for activities to do with her 11-month-old daughter, Allie. Kinton-Sluss said she, Allie and her husband, Grant Sluss, like spending time in Marshall Park and she thought it would be a great location for a kids festival. After discussing the idea with Ontario Youth Sports Director Kenn Spencer and Mayor Randy Hutchinson, she presented the idea to Ontario City Council Wednesday night.
ONTARIO, OH
US 20 reopens in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
Interim Law Director back in custody

BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has learned that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in the custody of The Crawford County Jail for violating the terms of his community control. Gernert’s arrest comes just one day before the deadline to declare his candidacy for the elected position of Law Director.
BUCYRUS, OH
Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations

Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
CANTON, OH
GALLERY: Sandusky 79, Mansfield Senior 74

Sandusky beat Mansfield Senior 79-74 on Saturday at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
SANDUSKY, OH
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
Senior celebration: Lexington rolls past Mount Vernon to keep lead in OCC

LEXINGTON -- Scott Hamilton has drawn up a lot of plays during his 11 seasons at Lexington High School. Not even the winningest coach in the school's history could have drawn up a better Senior Night on Friday. His Minutemen jumped out early and cruised past Mount Vernon, 65-35, in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash -- the final home game for five Lexington seniors.
LEXINGTON, OH
GALLERY: Former Westinghouse 'A' building nearly down in Mansfield

All that stands between R&D Excavation of Crestline and its task of bringing down the rest of the Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St. is a few days of warmer weather. These photos from Friday afternoon show the remainder of the structure that needs to be brought down, a demolition process that began Dec. 19. The effort has been slowed in recent days by extreme cold that makes life tough on hydraulic equipment. Work to remove the 13-acre "concrete parcel" just to the east and a nearby vacant building is also underway. The project, coordinated by the Richland County Land Bank, is aimed at potential redevelopment of a community eyesore that has been vacant since Westinghouse ended local operations in 1990.
MANSFIELD, OH

