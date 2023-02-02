Women in Baseball Exhibit to Debut Feb. 24 at Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum

The tracks on this stunning third album from Cincinnati’s The Drin may technically be more straightforward, more melodic, more “song-like” than their previous efforts, but they’re no less eclectic. Featuring the work of six band members, the 10 songs here are woven together in psychedelic layers. More than once I had the realization that a track wouldn’t have sounded out of place at Woodstock, the ecstatic guitar reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix and his pioneering recording techniques. And what’s more punk than Hendrix, lighting his guitar on fire or protesting the Vietnam War with his take on “The Star-Spangled Banner”?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO