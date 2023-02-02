Read full article on original website
Multnomah County says it plans to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people living unsheltered in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million to...
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
NBCMontana
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
The 420 caucus: Lawmakers seek to change drug laws, build support for legalization
NC’s 420 caucus met Tuesday for the first time this legislative session. Discussions centered on ways to improve Senate’s medical marijuana bill so it gets bipartisan support.
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
Federal appeals court strikes down domestic violence gun law
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the government can’t stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders against them from owning guns — the latest domino to fall after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority set new standards for reviewing the nation’s gun laws. Police...
KTVZ
SW Bend neighbors voice concerns over proposed Tetherow-area subdivision, city hearings officer
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several neighbors and Tetherow residents voiced their concerns with a proposed subdivision in southwest Bend -- and the hearings officer presiding over the matter -- at a hearing Thursday at City Hall. City Hearings Officer Greg Frank told those at the hearing, "My employment is to...
Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’
If your spouse cheats on you and you get a divorce, your pocketbook will suffer. With House Bill 204, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, wants you to be able to recover financially. “This bill does one thing,” Phalen said. “It gives adulterated victims of divorce a means of recouping losses caused by the adultery.” Phalen, who […] The post Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lawmakers table accessory dwelling units legislation
(The Center Square) – A Virginia House panel voted to recommend setting aside a bill addressing accessory dwelling units this week, likely stalling a measure advocates say could have provided a tool to address the state's shortage of affordable rental units. A House subcommittee voted to recommend "laying on the table" a substitute version of House Bill 2100, which proposed the Department of Housing and Community Development convene an advisory panel to develop a model local ordinance for ADU administration. The recommendation to table the...
‘Big session for housing’: Bipartisan group of lawmakers push for more construction
(The Center Square) – Presenting a united front, a bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered inside the John L. O’Brien Building at the Capitol Campus in Olympia Tuesday afternoon for a press conference addressing Washington state’s housing supply challenges. “Right now, Washington needs 150,000 more housing units, but in the next 20 years we’re going to need more than a million new homes of all types, sizes, and shapes for our workers, our families, and mostly our aging seniors,” Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, said during opening...
SF court of appeals approves mandatory body cams in 6 California prisons
SAN FRANCISCO - Some court cases go on for so long that they take on a life of their own. Few would contest that Armstrong v. Newsom is one of them. Armstrong was filed in federal court in San Francisco in 1994 on behalf of a class of disabled prisoners incarcerated in state prisons. In a spare 14-page complaint, the prisoners alleged that the state of California violated the Americans With Disabilities Act, by, among other things, denying them equal access to programs and facilities and by failing to make reasonable accommodations for their disabilities.The court docket reflects that there have...
If state lawmakers want tenants protected, state lawmakers will have to protect tenants
Policy, politics and progressive commentary “The House always wins.” While this phrase may be familiar in Las Vegas’ gambling industry, the aphorism also sadly describes the status of Nevada renters in disputes with landlords—especially in the eviction context. Nevada has the distinction of being the only state in the nation with a draconian summary eviction regime that forces tenants to […] The post If state lawmakers want tenants protected, state lawmakers will have to protect tenants appeared first on Nevada Current.
MyNorthwest.com
State lawmakers considering ‘TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act’ concerning ticket sales
Following the Ticketmaster meltdown during the presale for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour late last year, Washington state lawmakers are considering a new bill that would place limits on ticket resellers and dynamic ticket pricing. HB 1648, the “TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act,” sponsored by Rep. Kristine Reeves, would...
Marijuana users have a constitutional right to own firearms, judge rules
Marijuana users have a constitutional right to own firearms, a federal judge in Oklahoma City ruled on Friday, marking the latest challenge to firearms regulations.
