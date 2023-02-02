ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Multnomah County says it plans to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people living unsheltered in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million to...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’

If your spouse cheats on you and you get a divorce, your pocketbook will suffer. With House Bill 204, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, wants you to be able to recover financially. “This bill does one thing,” Phalen said. “It gives adulterated victims of divorce a means of recouping losses caused by the adultery.” Phalen, who […] The post Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers table accessory dwelling units legislation

(The Center Square) – A Virginia House panel voted to recommend setting aside a bill addressing accessory dwelling units this week, likely stalling a measure advocates say could have provided a tool to address the state's shortage of affordable rental units. A House subcommittee voted to recommend "laying on the table" a substitute version of House Bill 2100, which proposed the Department of Housing and Community Development convene an advisory panel to develop a model local ordinance for ADU administration. The recommendation to table the...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

‘Big session for housing’: Bipartisan group of lawmakers push for more construction

(The Center Square) – Presenting a united front, a bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered inside the John L. O’Brien Building at the Capitol Campus in Olympia Tuesday afternoon for a press conference addressing Washington state’s housing supply challenges. “Right now, Washington needs 150,000 more housing units, but in the next 20 years we’re going to need more than a million new homes of all types, sizes, and shapes for our workers, our families, and mostly our aging seniors,” Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, said during opening...
OLYMPIA, WA
CBS San Francisco

SF court of appeals approves mandatory body cams in 6 California prisons

SAN FRANCISCO - Some court cases go on for so long that they take on a life of their own. Few would contest that Armstrong v. Newsom is one of them. Armstrong was filed in federal court in San Francisco in 1994 on behalf of a class of disabled prisoners incarcerated in state prisons. In a spare 14-page complaint, the prisoners alleged that the state of California violated the Americans With Disabilities Act, by, among other things, denying them equal access to programs and facilities and by failing to make reasonable accommodations for their disabilities.The court docket reflects that there have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

If state lawmakers want tenants protected, state lawmakers will have to protect tenants

Policy, politics and progressive commentary “The House always wins.” While this phrase may be familiar in Las Vegas’ gambling industry, the aphorism also sadly describes the status of Nevada renters in disputes with landlords—especially in the eviction context. Nevada has the distinction of being the only state in the nation with a draconian summary eviction regime that forces tenants to […] The post If state lawmakers want tenants protected, state lawmakers will have to protect tenants appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

