Gallery Andrea observes Valentine's Day with themed artworks

A Valentine’s Day display at Gallery Andrea in Scottsdale will run from Feb. 10 to Feb. 28, featuring an array of work from four artists.

According to a press release, Andrea de Kerpely-Zak has created a special series of florals, especially for Valentine’s Day in miniature and larger-sized works.

A Hungarian-born artist, de Kerpely-Zak loves to paint florals in a loose impressionist style and her paintings are a symbol of freedom, the release noted. Her art to be displayed will showcase romantic, impressionist florals.

“Romantic Ladies” by Richard Johnson will also be on display. Johnson attended the American Academy of Art and upon graduation began a very successful career as an illustrator before becoming an award-winning fine artist.

The release stated that Johnson’s sure brush strokes, bold use of color and impasto and delicate rendering of the human face and form all work together in harmony to create “Poetic Intimacy.”

“When I paint, it is my hope to reach beyond the canvas and engage the viewer, to connect on the shared plane of experiences, to nod together and say, ‘Yes, that is what youth is like, that is what a rose is like, that is what morning light feels like.’ I seek to create shared moments,” Johnson said in the release.

Also to be seen is Valentine’s Day fashion by designer Andrea Zakrzewski, who is the daughter of de Kerpely-Zak.

Zakrzewski creates special, custom-made wearable art fashion, and she loves to incorporate the florals of her mother, sharing a love of florals.

Local artist Joseph McCabe will also have his figurative works at the gallery. The release stated that he loves to tell stories with his art.

Finally, Joanna Zjawinska, an artist known for painting Polish ladies, will also be featured in the Valentine’s Day exhibit.

Her imagination is spun with threads of elegance, passion, and infinite color, the release stated. Born in post-war Poland, Zjawinska began painting at the age of six, transforming her stark reality into a world of textured dreams and fantasies.

Gallery Andrea is open from 12 to 3 p.m. daily and also by appointment.