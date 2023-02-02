ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Warns Against OTC Eye Drops Linked to 50 Infections in 11 States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears after the over-the-counter eye drops were linked to 50 reported infections, as well as one associated death. Though a recall hasn’t been initiated yet, per EzriCare, both doctors and their patients should immediately stop using the product until the CDC’s investigation is complete, according to a statement from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
