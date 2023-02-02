Read full article on original website
Louisiana Delta Community College to offer CNA classes at its Bastrop campus on February 20th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 20, 2023, to March 17, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College will offer CNA classes at its campus in Bastrop, La. Students must successfully participate in 75 classroom/lab hours and 40 clinical hours. Prior to admission, students must complete the program-approved background check and all other requirements by the Louisiana Department of Health.
El Dorado School District announces the 2023 Sweetheart Court
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced its 2023 Sweetheart Court. The students in the sweetheart court are listed below. Daisisabell Tabe (Senior Representative) Lindsey Lockhart (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Caroline Byrd (Sweetheart) Macy Moree (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Miriam Hatley (Senior Representative)
Celebrating Black History Month: The Black Art Experience
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — February is Black History Month, and to celebrate the legacy of the past and the future, we highlight local black artist Vitus Shell. Shell says he has been drawing and creating as early as three years old and believes art is a way to express yourself regardless of its medium.
2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
Westaff opens new location in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
Baseball and softball registrations for the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett will take place until February 22nd
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Crossett Parks and Recreation has announced registration information for participants to play baseball and softball at the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett. Forms are available to pick up at the Crossett City Hall, Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Boys and Girls Club of Ashley County.
Lapis Energy to develop carbon, sequestration project with LSB Industries
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Lapis Energy and LSB Industries announced that they entered into an agreement to capture and permanently sequester more than 450,000 metric tons of CO2 per year at LSB Industries’ El Dorado facility in Arkansas. LSB is the 5th largest producer of ammonia in the country...
Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood. The establishment serves crawfish, shrimp, and crab legs. For more information, be sure to call 318-235-5239.
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, February 7th
WEST MONROE, La. — (2/7/2023) A cold front will bring widespread showers and storms back to the ArkLaMiss on Wednesday. Given the warm, humid air mass in place, some storms could be severe, producing damaging wind gusts, isolated tornado potential, and periods of heavy rainfall. A trough of low...
