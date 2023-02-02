Amazon Deals: Wireless Bluetooth earbuds w/charging case only $15.29 (49% off), women's fleece-lined slipper socks only $5.09 (73% off), kids' Valentine's Day books starting at $4.99

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals have something great for you, as you can now truly enjoy keeping your house clean thanks to ECOVACS’ insane savings, where you will find the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Cleaning Station selling for just $650 after receiving a massive 52 percent discount. This model comes with 5,000Pa suction power which is great for both hard floors and carpets, upgraded laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, built-in YIKO voice assistant, and other cool features. The best part is that this model usually goes for $1,350, which means you will be able to keep more than $700 in savings.

3 DAYS AGO