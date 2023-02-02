Read full article on original website
Crash causes more than 1,000 people to be without power in Montgomery Co.
More than 1,000 people were without power in Montgomery County Sunday morning.
Intersection back open following water main break in Kettering
Kettering Police and Montgomery County Water Services responded to the water main break by closing the road and beginning maintenance work.
Moraine Police close lane on I-75 NB after multi-vehicle crash
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to an busy interstate in Moraine Saturday morning. According to Moraine Police, authorities received a call to respond to I-75 northbound near Dryden Road in Moraine at 11:43 a.m. When Moraine police and fire arrived on scene, they determined three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Moraine […]
‘Just a busy, busy area;’ Radar signs placed at Dayton intersection
People and businesses in Dayton are starting to notices some changes on a busy road.
Underground issue cause behind Beavercreek power outage
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some residents in the Beavercreek area found themselves waking up unable to turn the lights on. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, tells 2 NEWS that crews with the electric company were out in the Beavercreek area trying to isolate an outage issue. Kabel later identified the issue […]
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus in Greene County
Deputies are on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Greene County.
‘Thousands of nails’ spilled onto roadway after multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp.; 1 in custody
One person was taken into custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Friday.
House fire prompts fire crews to respond in Xenia
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews received a report that a house was on fire in Xenia on Thursday. According to Xenia Dispatch, the dispatch center received a call at 6:26 p.m. to respond to a fire at a home on Thursday in the 1700 block of Rockwell Drive. Authorities say as of 8:35 p.m., […]
Crash causes delays for rush hour drivers on US 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused drivers to experience backups and delays Friday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police responded to US 35 near Steve Whalen Blvd around 4:45 p.m. OHGO shows a 15 minute delay for drivers headed westbound on US 35 towards downtown Dayton as of […]
Man struck, hospitalized from hit-and-run crash in Springfield
Springfield Police responded to and are investigating a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man.
Beavercreek Police still searching for man missing since Monday
Beavercreek Police is continuing its search to find 78-year old Robert Hageman who was reported missing on Monday, according to a post on the City of Beavercreek Police Department’s Facebook page.
Red Cross requested after duplex fire in Sidney
Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story duplex in Sidney Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
hometownstations.com
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
Piqua man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County Wednesday
Deputies were called at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday to U.S. Rt. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township, on a report of a crash, according to a department spokesperson.
dayton247now.com
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near SR 4
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday along I-70 East. Sgt. Jon Payer with the the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pickup truck in the center lane swerved to miss another vehicle that was switching lanes when the pickup lost control and hit another vehicle.
I-75 NB reopens following crash
At this time, it is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
‘Potato Chip King’: The man behind the empire
A man once dubbed the ‘Potato Chip King’ started a business that began in two small bedrooms on fifth street, which grew into the oldest potato chip company in the nation, announced its closure today.
Fox 19
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
northmontthunder.com
Let it Snow
Around 4- 6 inches of snow fell on January 22, resulting in US Highway 35 closing on January 24, due to the freezing temperatures. It later reopened the same day. More snow was expected to fall on Wednesday, January 25. A winter storm warning is set for that day. This is due to the snow that would be added to the already present snow. On January 24, a couple of inches did fall, giving the majority of schools in the Dayton area a snow day. However, with the temperatures being around 40˚, the frozen precipitation melted away, as ice tends to do when the temperature rises.
