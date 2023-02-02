Around 4- 6 inches of snow fell on January 22, resulting in US Highway 35 closing on January 24, due to the freezing temperatures. It later reopened the same day. More snow was expected to fall on Wednesday, January 25. A winter storm warning is set for that day. This is due to the snow that would be added to the already present snow. On January 24, a couple of inches did fall, giving the majority of schools in the Dayton area a snow day. However, with the temperatures being around 40˚, the frozen precipitation melted away, as ice tends to do when the temperature rises.

