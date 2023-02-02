ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2Eer_0ka8IFOD00

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) will go up against the Dallas Mavericks (27-25) on Thursday at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pelicans vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pelicans suffered a 122-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling short of covering the 7-point spread. New Orleans has lost 9 games in a row.

The Mavericks won 111-105 against the Detroit Pistons on Monday despite failing to cover as 10-point favorites at home. Dallas has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games.

This is the 3rd meeting this season with the teams splitting the 1st 2 — the Pelicans winning at home by 2 and losing in Dallas by 10.

Pelicans at Mavericks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:01 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Pelicans +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Mavericks -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pelicans +4.5 (-110) | Mavericks -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Pelicans at Mavericks key injuries

Pelicans

  • F Zion Williamson (hamstring) out

Mavericks

  • F Maxi Kleber (hamstring) out
  • F Christian Wood (thumb) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pelicans at Mavericks picks and predictions

Prediction

Pelicans 116, Mavericks 112

Even though they’ve struggled to win games recently, I’ll take the PELICANS (+155) to win on the road. New Orleans might not have Williamson available, but G CJ McCollum, F Brandon Ingram, and C Jonas Valanciunas are enough to beat Dallas.

If you aren’t comfortable taking the moneyline, PELICANS +4.5 (-110) is what I’d wager on in this game. Despite the Mavericks looking better than the Pelicans recently, they are overly reliant on G Luka Doncic to produce gaudy numbers.

OVER 222.5 (-110).

This is a pace-up game for the Mavericks and both of these teams are top 15 in offensive rating this season. New Orleans and Dallas have been involved in some high-scoring affairs against each other recently.

The Over is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings in Dallas and the Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings overall.

