MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO