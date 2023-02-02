Read full article on original website
10NEWS
South Florida student accused of beating young girl on school bus after viral video
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A disturbing cell phone video captured on a school bus Wednesday in Homestead showed students from a K-8 school beating a 9-year-old girl. At around 4:10 p.m. in the area of 124th Avenue, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy was seen repeatedly hitting the 9-year-old's head with his fists as she tried to defend herself, the Palm Beach Post reports. In the video, the student appeared to be a few years older than the girl.
NBC Miami
‘This Needs to Stop': Mom Removes Daughter From Homestead School After Fight
A parent who said her daughter was struck in the head by another student at her Homestead school claimed officials never notified her of the incident, but the district said that's not true. Sonia Monzon said on Jan. 24, her 9-year-old daughter Jazmine Ojeda came home with a lump on...
Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead
MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
Click10.com
Homestead mother pressing charges after third grade daughter beaten on school bus
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida mother says she is pressing charges against the children who were captured on camera beating her 9-year-old daughter on the school bus. The mother says her daughter is a third grade student at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead. “I got sent the...
Click10.com
3rd girl arrested for Broward High brawl as principal threatens discipline to students who filmed
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A third teenager has been arrested for her role in a brutal fight between students at West Broward High School. The beating was caught on camera. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents stating that those who recorded the fight would also face consequences.
NBC Miami
Teen Charged as Adult in Lauderhill Shooting That Left 16-Year-Old Paralyzed
A 16-year-old accused of opening fire in Lauderhill in December in a shooting that left a fellow 16-year-old paralyzed is being charged as an adult. Tremetrius Price is facing a charge of attempted felony murder in the Dec. 6 shooting. In a Thursday court filing, Broward prosecutors said he's being...
WSVN-TV
Officer OK after shots fired at Florida City Police cruiser
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire as he patrolled the streets of Florida City, leaving residents concerned for their safety. Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning. “I heard screaming, fighting and then,...
NBC Miami
Tropical Elementary School's Haley Shurack is Broward's Teacher of the Year
Haley Shurack, who teaches deaf and hard-of-hearing pre-schoolers at Tropical Elementary School, was named Broward County Public Schools' teacher of the year. Shurack received the honor Friday evening in a special ceremony. The Teacher of the Year program honors outstanding classroom teachers who inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities...
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
WSVN-TV
Videos show 9-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy being beaten inside school bus in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Disturbing videos of a school bus beating showed two children being pounded by their peers. Now, her mother is taking action. The student’s parents met with 7News and said that they’ve tried for weeks to get help for two of their children who attend Coconut Palm Academy, located at 24400 SW 124th Ave.
Miami New Times
Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase
Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase minutes earlier near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a...
NBC Miami
Woman Not Guilty in Alleged 2012 Murder-for-Hire Killing of Ex-Boyfriend in Cutler Bay
A woman accused of arranging the murder of her ex-boyfriend in Cutler Bay more than a decade ago was found not guilty Friday. A 12-member jury on Friday exonerated 33-year-old Dianelis de la Caridad-Fonseca in the July 2012 killing of 25-year-old Richard Vasallo. Authorities had said de la Caridad-Fonseca arranged...
WSVN-TV
Teacher hit by student during classroom brawl at North Miami Senior High School
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher took a hard fall after getting caught in the middle of some campus chaos. The incident happened when students began fighting in a classroom, and cellphone video showed a glimpse of it all. The teacher was thrown to the ground, and school officials...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes and has triggered a search for a driver who fled the scene. According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 19th Street and...
Click10.com
Judge sentences Pablo Lyle to 5 years in prison, 8 years probation
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade judge sentenced Pablo Lyle on Friday to five years in prison minus time served, and eight years of probation, after a jury convicted him of manslaughter in October. The maximum sentence could have been 15 years. The Mexican actor surrendered in 2019 after a 63-year-old...
NBC Miami
WATCH: Pablo Lyle to Be Sentenced in 2019 Miami Road-Rage Manslaughter Case
Actor Pablo Lyle is set to be sentenced following his manslaughter conviction for a 2019 road rage killing in Miami. Lyle, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom Friday afternoon for the sentencing hearing. Fighting tears, Lyle apologized to the family of the victim, Juan Ricardo Hernandez,...
WSVN-TV
1 arrested amid ongoing raid of NW Miami-Dade business over suspected fake glasses
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
South Florida pastors mobilize to stop gun violence
MIAMI - Ericka Ancrum has not erased of her memory the moment her 17-year-old nephew was fatally shot in front of her house. "He said I can't breathe and he didn't say anything else," said Ancrum, who is the voice of many families who have lost a loved one to gun violence. Clinton Young Jr. was 17 years old when he died in a drive-by shooting right in front of his aunt's house in the spring of 2021."We know that down south is getting worse than up north," said pastor Lorenzo Johnson, who leads an organization called the Community Youth Against Violence....
WSVN-TV
‘Healed and ready to go home’: South Carolina couple adopt dog found shot in face in Homestead
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found shot in the face in Homestead is making a full recovery, and now he has found an out-of-state family to call his own. His tail wagging, Brut was in a happy mood on Saturday when he met his new owner, Craig Branch, in Southwest Ranches.
