Homestead, FL

10NEWS

South Florida student accused of beating young girl on school bus after viral video

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A disturbing cell phone video captured on a school bus Wednesday in Homestead showed students from a K-8 school beating a 9-year-old girl. At around 4:10 p.m. in the area of 124th Avenue, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy was seen repeatedly hitting the 9-year-old's head with his fists as she tried to defend herself, the Palm Beach Post reports. In the video, the student appeared to be a few years older than the girl.
CBS Miami

Student arrested in beating of 3rd grader inside school bus in Homestead

MIAMI - Disturbing and alarming cell phone video captures the moment a 9-year-old girl is beaten by several older boys while riding on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead."Emotionally, I couldn't even last two minutes. I couldn't look at the video. Like any mother, I am destroyed. I fell to my knees and at that moment I said I have to do something," said Jenni, who is the mother of the young girl who was attacked. Jenni says her daughter was attacked while riding on the school bus Wednesday afternoon. Her 10-year-old son was also pummeled on the same...
WSVN-TV

Officer OK after shots fired at Florida City Police cruiser

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A police officer came under fire as he patrolled the streets of Florida City, leaving residents concerned for their safety. Area residents were left shaken by the gunfire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Second Street, early Saturday morning. “I heard screaming, fighting and then,...
NBC Miami

Tropical Elementary School's Haley Shurack is Broward's Teacher of the Year

Haley Shurack, who teaches deaf and hard-of-hearing pre-schoolers at Tropical Elementary School, was named Broward County Public Schools' teacher of the year. Shurack received the honor Friday evening in a special ceremony. The Teacher of the Year program honors outstanding classroom teachers who inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities...
Miami New Times

Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase

Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase minutes earlier near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a...
Click10.com

Judge sentences Pablo Lyle to 5 years in prison, 8 years probation

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade judge sentenced Pablo Lyle on Friday to five years in prison minus time served, and eight years of probation, after a jury convicted him of manslaughter in October. The maximum sentence could have been 15 years. The Mexican actor surrendered in 2019 after a 63-year-old...
NBC Miami

WATCH: Pablo Lyle to Be Sentenced in 2019 Miami Road-Rage Manslaughter Case

Actor Pablo Lyle is set to be sentenced following his manslaughter conviction for a 2019 road rage killing in Miami. Lyle, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom Friday afternoon for the sentencing hearing. Fighting tears, Lyle apologized to the family of the victim, Juan Ricardo Hernandez,...
CBS Miami

South Florida pastors mobilize to stop gun violence

MIAMI - Ericka Ancrum has not erased of her memory the moment her 17-year-old nephew was fatally shot in front of her house. "He said I can't breathe and he didn't say anything else," said Ancrum, who is the voice of many families who have lost a loved one to gun violence. Clinton Young Jr. was 17 years old when he died in a drive-by shooting right in front of his aunt's house in the spring of 2021."We know that down south is getting worse than up north," said pastor Lorenzo Johnson, who leads an organization called the Community Youth Against Violence....
