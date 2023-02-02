ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WDAM-TV

National Heart Month

Local health care workers encourage people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month. Dispensaries are receiving their first products, including Green Therapy, which is bringing in six strains to start. SeMRHI has named a new CEO. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The Southeast Mississippi Rural...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques

Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
HATTIESBURG, MS
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

How Mississippi lawmakers could help pet owners avoid costly vet bills

JACKSON, Miss — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create "a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi

Mississippi has likely introduced the highest number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in any state legislature so far, say civil rights and LGBTQ+ advocates. One bill Mississippi Today is watching closely is HB 1125, also known as the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act,” or REAP. #shorts.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Doctor, Mississippi governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

JACKSON, Miss. — Video above: Mississippi lawmakers gathered at the Capitol on Thursday to bring attention to what they called a "health care crisis." Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?

There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Best Places to Stay In Mississippi: 16 Perfect Vacation Rentals

Visitors to the Magnolia State come from around the world to indulge in Mississippi cuisine, relax on the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, fish its excellent fishing lakes, and enjoy local college sporting events. Mississippi is also unexpectedly scenic, with many hidden natural gems worth exploring, not to mention plenty of history and culture…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mississippian

The clock stops here: UM bans TikTok on WiFi and university devices

In response to a directive from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, TikTok is now inaccessible on university WiFi and banned from being used on state-issued devices. The ban has brought about uncertainty in unlikely places such as course curricula and popular university TikTok accounts. The ban went into effect on Jan. 31.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

