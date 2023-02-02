Read full article on original website
National Heart Month
Local health care workers encourage people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month. Dispensaries are receiving their first products, including Green Therapy, which is bringing in six strains to start. SeMRHI has named a new CEO. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The Southeast Mississippi Rural...
Mississippi student becomes first from state university to earn fellowship
Yunfei Wang, a fourth-year graduate student at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), has been awarded an Advanced Light Source (ALS) Doctoral Fellowship in Residence at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) in Berkeley, Calif. Wang is the first student from a Mississippi institution to receive the fellowship. Wang, a doctoral...
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques
Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond
A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
Lawmakers want to keep citations of medical marijuana businesses secret
An amendment to Mississippi’s medical cannabis act passed by the House would keep reports of marijuana businesses breaking regulations from the public — but the health department has already put a freeze on releasing those documents before any changes to the law have been made. Mississippi Today filed a public records request seeking copies of […]
Minority leaders and former Ole Miss Chancellor call on state leaders to expand Medicaid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The political back and forth on the issue of Medicaid expansion was in full force at the State Capitol Thursday. House and Senate minority leaders were joined by fellow Democrats to say they won’t back down on the issue. And a former leader is revealing a personal conversation he had with the Governor that’s now kicking up dust.
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
How Mississippi lawmakers could help pet owners avoid costly vet bills
JACKSON, Miss — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create "a comprehensive legal framework within which pet insurance...
Mississippi scientist receives national Researcher of the Year honors for groundbreaking work
A Mississippi scientist’s groundbreaking work with COVID-19 and the public health risks of the disease in the workplace has received national recognition and led to him being named Researcher of the Year for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Dr. Benjamin Trump, a Vicksburg research social scientist with...
At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
Mississippi has likely introduced the highest number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in any state legislature so far, say civil rights and LGBTQ+ advocates. One bill Mississippi Today is watching closely is HB 1125, also known as the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act,” or REAP. #shorts.
Doctor, Mississippi governor clash over private Medicaid discussion
JACKSON, Miss. — Video above: Mississippi lawmakers gathered at the Capitol on Thursday to bring attention to what they called a "health care crisis." Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
Mississippi Needs Tax Credits For Children and Working Families, Not Tax Cuts For The Rich
The legislative session has begun, and some of my colleagues in the Legislature, joined by Gov. Reeves, are pushing to expand what is already the state’s largest-ever income tax cut for the wealthy. Despite what some of my colleagues claim, these tax cuts will only help the rich get...
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?
There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
Best Places to Stay In Mississippi: 16 Perfect Vacation Rentals
Visitors to the Magnolia State come from around the world to indulge in Mississippi cuisine, relax on the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, fish its excellent fishing lakes, and enjoy local college sporting events. Mississippi is also unexpectedly scenic, with many hidden natural gems worth exploring, not to mention plenty of history and culture…
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State Senate following an interaction she had with a legislative staffer. The punishment against her pushed her and her legal counsel to take action against the rest of the state senate. 10p newscast recordings.
The clock stops here: UM bans TikTok on WiFi and university devices
In response to a directive from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, TikTok is now inaccessible on university WiFi and banned from being used on state-issued devices. The ban has brought about uncertainty in unlikely places such as course curricula and popular university TikTok accounts. The ban went into effect on Jan. 31.
