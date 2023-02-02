Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker have ushered in a new superteam era that will forever change the WNBA
The WNBA has always had teams with vast collections of talent. In the first four seasons of the league's existence, a Houston Comets squad led by Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthina Cooper and Tina Thompson completed a four-peat. Later on, the Minnesota Lynx won four titles in seven years thanks to Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen and, eventually, Sylvia Fowles.
WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu Getting Signature Nike Shoe
New York Liberty guard and Oregon Ducks legend Sabrina Ionescu is getting a Nike signature basketball shoe.
Mystics ink veteran guard and Mavs assistant coach Kristi Toliver
When the Washington Mystics begin the 2023 season, they will have a familiar face on the roster in veteran guard Kristi Toliver. The WNBA free agency moratorium period was lifted this week with players and teams officially being able to announce and sign contracts. Toliver initially announced via social media that she would not be returning to the Los Angeles Sparks, the team she played the 2022 season for. She then broke her own news by following that up with another announcement via social media that she would be signing with the Mystics in WNBA free agency. Toliver currently serves as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. This is her second season as an assistant coach for the Mavs.
WDSU
VIDEO REPORT: Catching up with New Orleans' WNBA champ, Las Vegas Aces center Theresa Plaisance
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Sports Anchor Fletcher Mackel talks with WNBA champion Theresa Plaisance in the attached video segment. Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty. Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced Thursday on social media that...
swishappeal.com
(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Washington Mystics are bringing the band back together
The Washington Mystics are bringing the band back together. On the first day of free agency, it was announced that Kristi Toliver would be returning to Washington. After departing from Washington for Los Angeles in 2021, she is returning to the team where she earned two All-star appearances and was a crucial member of the 2019 championship.
"If you don't know who he is, then you're probably not very good,"- Seth Curry on God Shammgod's incredible impact on basketball
Seth Curry says that you're not very good if you don't know who God Shammgod is
thenexthoops.com
UNLV building something big in the desert
A man approached Essence Booker at the end of Saturday’s game between UNLV and Nevada-Reno with tears in his eyes. He told Booker that he had been following the program for more than 30 years and he’d never seen anything like what he witnessed at Cox Pavilion. And...
Breanna Stewart to sign with New York Liberty
NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart couldn’t turn down a chance to play in New York and potentially help the Liberty win their first WNBA championship. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her […]
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: WNBA Draft profile: Diamond Miller
Hunter and Em discuss Diamond Miller's profile at Maryland — defense and a projected lottery pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The latest episode of Locked on Women’s Basketball features host Hunter Cruse and co-host Em Adler joining for a detailed scouting report on Maryland’s Diamond Miller, a projected lottery pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
