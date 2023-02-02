ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sports

Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker have ushered in a new superteam era that will forever change the WNBA

The WNBA has always had teams with vast collections of talent. In the first four seasons of the league's existence, a Houston Comets squad led by Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthina Cooper and Tina Thompson completed a four-peat. Later on, the Minnesota Lynx won four titles in seven years thanks to Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen and, eventually, Sylvia Fowles.
ClutchPoints

Mystics ink veteran guard and Mavs assistant coach Kristi Toliver

When the Washington Mystics begin the 2023 season, they will have a familiar face on the roster in veteran guard Kristi Toliver. The WNBA free agency moratorium period was lifted this week with players and teams officially being able to announce and sign contracts. Toliver initially announced via social media that she would not be returning to the Los Angeles Sparks, the team she played the 2022 season for. She then broke her own news by following that up with another announcement via social media that she would be signing with the Mystics in WNBA free agency. Toliver currently serves as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. This is her second season as an assistant coach for the Mavs.
WASHINGTON, DC
thenexthoops.com

UNLV building something big in the desert

A man approached Essence Booker at the end of Saturday’s game between UNLV and Nevada-Reno with tears in his eyes. He told Booker that he had been following the program for more than 30 years and he’d never seen anything like what he witnessed at Cox Pavilion. And...
PARADISE, NV
PIX11

Breanna Stewart to sign with New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart couldn’t turn down a chance to play in New York and potentially help the Liberty win their first WNBA championship. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women’s Basketball: WNBA Draft profile: Diamond Miller

Hunter and Em discuss Diamond Miller's profile at Maryland — defense and a projected lottery pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The latest episode of Locked on Women’s Basketball features host Hunter Cruse and co-host Em Adler joining for a detailed scouting report on Maryland’s Diamond Miller, a projected lottery pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
MARYLAND STATE

