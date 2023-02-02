PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've got two championship games happening this month, the Super Bowl and the Puppy Bowl! The fluffy, friendly competition is back and don't worry, this bowl game does not require you to know a single sports rule.This is the Puppy Bowl's 19th year of highlighting the adorable rescue pups that are available for adoption. Sixty-seven rescue organizations will be participating, including the Brandywine Valley SPCA, who stopped by our studio with some adoptable pups this morning. Our Chandler Lutz caught up with the Brandywine SPCA team and their pups, Tia and Ireland who are gearing up for their Puppy Bowl debut on Team Ruff. You can watch in the video above.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO