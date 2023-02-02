Read full article on original website
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
Carnival Liberty will sail from New Orleans in 2024: How it compares with Glory, Valor
The Carnival Liberty will begin sailing from New Orleans in spring 2024, officials confirmed Monday. The ship replaces the Carnival Glory, which will be based in Port Canaveral, Florida, starting next year, spokesman Matt Lupoli said. Liberty is currently sailing from Port Canaveral so the ships essentially will be switching homeports.
Tangipahoa Parish feasibility study open houses scheduled by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Louisiana Feasibility Study for Tangipahoa Parish. The general public, interested parties and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate flood risk management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish.
Our Views: Both God and Mammon favor immigration reforms
Congratulations are in order for Mario E. Dorsonville, the newest bishop for Louisiana’s Catholic parishes in the bayou region around Houma and Thibodaux. Most Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville, 62, previously served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., where he worked in a variety of roles in Catholic charities and in serving Spanish-speaking worshippers — and, of course, being a parish priest.
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Tornado touches down in Tangipahoa Parish; at least 3 mobile homes damaged
At least three mobile homes were damaged when a tornado touched down in the village of Tangipahoa between U.S. 51 and U.S. 55 just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said one of the homes was occupied by a family but no one inside was injured.
The Livingston Parish president's race is on. Here's who has announced a bid so far.
After longtime Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced late last year he will not seek a fourth term, the race to determine his replacement cranked into full gear. So far, two Livingston Parish Council members have announced a bid to replace Ricks: Councilman Jeff Ard announced candidacy last month and Councilman Randy Delatte announced his bid Monday.
Albany man committed arson, shot 4 dogs dead in domestic incident, Livingston sheriff says
A Livingston Parish man shot four dogs dead during a domestic altercation in which he also assaulted someone and endangered a child, deputies allege. Deputies on Sunday evening booked 31-year-old Ricky Lee Tullos on 17 counts including domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment, arson, four counts of using weapons illegally and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records from the Livingston Parish Detention Center show.
Man shot girlfriend's brother, then fled with baby before being arrested, deputies say
A St. Amant man holding his infant daughter shot and wounded his longtime girlfriend’s brother early Monday, triggering an hourslong manhunt that ended when he and the child were found at a home along La. 22, the Ascension Parish sheriff’s office said. Tyron Jones, 35, was arrested and...
