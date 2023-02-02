ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Tangipahoa Parish feasibility study open houses scheduled by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Louisiana Feasibility Study for Tangipahoa Parish. The general public, interested parties and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate flood risk management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Both God and Mammon favor immigration reforms

Congratulations are in order for Mario E. Dorsonville, the newest bishop for Louisiana’s Catholic parishes in the bayou region around Houma and Thibodaux. Most Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville, 62, previously served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., where he worked in a variety of roles in Catholic charities and in serving Spanish-speaking worshippers — and, of course, being a parish priest.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

The Livingston Parish president's race is on. Here's who has announced a bid so far.

After longtime Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced late last year he will not seek a fourth term, the race to determine his replacement cranked into full gear. So far, two Livingston Parish Council members have announced a bid to replace Ricks: Councilman Jeff Ard announced candidacy last month and Councilman Randy Delatte announced his bid Monday.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Albany man committed arson, shot 4 dogs dead in domestic incident, Livingston sheriff says

A Livingston Parish man shot four dogs dead during a domestic altercation in which he also assaulted someone and endangered a child, deputies allege. Deputies on Sunday evening booked 31-year-old Ricky Lee Tullos on 17 counts including domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment, arson, four counts of using weapons illegally and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records from the Livingston Parish Detention Center show.
ALBANY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy