100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in Three-Round Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The on-the-field phase of the scouting season is complete following Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Now, for the Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL, the focus turns to the Scouting Combine and deeper dives into the prospects. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings published...
GREEN BAY, WI
Travis Etienne Makes His Jaguars Pitch to Bengals’ Tee Higgins

It is highly unlikely star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins plays for any team but the Bengals in 2023, but that doesn't stop rumors -- and recruiting -- from happening. Even from Jacksonville Jaguars' running back Travis Etienne. An article from The Athletic on the Bengals' offseason and extension...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tom Brady’s Final Gift to Patriots: Another ‘Pass’?

Tom Brady's NFL playing career ended as it began: guiding the New England Patriots to victory in the first days of February. Leave it to Brady to find a way to "win" his retirement, skeptical as the football world may be about his Wednesday reveal's lasting power. One could easily argue he's chasing Michael Jordan in terms of announced retirements but this latest does seem to carry a sense of finality, particularly when Brady posted a lengthy montage of photos taken with teammates and rivals alike on his Instagram story.
Jets Will Go ‘All Out’ to Trade For Aaron Rodgers This Offseason

Last week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that New York is committed to bringing in a veteran quarterback this offseason. There are a few different candidates that the Jets could target over the next few months, but it sounds like general manager Joe Douglas will do whatever it takes to reel in the very best signal-caller from that group.
Bills Choice: Is It Really Edmunds ‘vs.’ Poyer?

The Buffalo Bills and their salary-cap challenges are real. But is it "real'' to suggest that when it coms to signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, that it's "either/or''?. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Bills have “confronted the reality that it’s going to be tough” to...
BUFFALO, NY
Challenges Await New Ravens Offensive Coordinator

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Whoever gets the job as the Ravens' new offensive coordinator will face some challenges and uncertainty with the roster. Here's a look at what lies ahead. The Future of Lamar Jackson. The biggest question is whether quarterback Lamar Jackson will be with the team. Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cowboys in Super Bowl? Dallas Among 2023 Favorites

Football fans beyond Kansas City and Philadelphia are already looking beyond next Sunday's 57th Super Bowl. Those seeking some optimism for their team's chances of reaching the 58th are in luck. Early fortune, for the time being, favors the Dallas Cowboys, who have the fifth-best odds of winning next year's...
DALLAS, TX
Saints Former Assistant Named USFL Head Coach

Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Mike Nolan has been named head coach of the USFL's Michigan Panthers, according to reports. Nolan replaces Jeff Fisher, who coached the Panthers last spring in the first season back of the USFL. The original USFL played from 1983 to 1985. Michigan finished with...
Texans in the NFL Pro Bowl Games: How to Watch

It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
HOUSTON, TX
Patriots, Tom Brady 28-3 Super Bowl LI Comeback: Still Legendary

The date was Feb. 5, 2017. With just over 17 minutes remaining in regulation, the Atlanta Falcons held a commanding 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. At this point, a Falcons victory seemed to be a foregone conclusion. After...
ATLANTA, GA
Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman

Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More

Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...
Should Colts Fans Be Worried About Jonathan Taylor’s Surgery?

With all of the attention directed toward the head coaching search of the Indianapolis Colts, some may have missed the news regarding their All-Pro running back. Last Sunday, it was revealed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Jonathan Taylor underwent surgery on his right ankle on January 25. The surgery was done by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Senior Bowl Takeaways: Steelers Found An Unstoppable D-Lineman

It was another day of overcasting clouds, some wind, and a bit of chilly weather for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Senior Bowl crew. Once again, it was perfect football weather for yet another day of practice, and there was a lot to take away from this practice. Different Practice...
PITTSBURGH, PA

