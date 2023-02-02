First responders battle blaze at vacant house in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews in Clarksville were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday at what appeared to be a vacant home.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue , units from multiple stations responded to the blaze on East Boy Scout Road just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Source: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

When the first engine arrived at the scene, officials said personnel saw smoke and flames coming through the roof.

As of this writing, the fire is under control and there are no reports of injuries, the department said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.