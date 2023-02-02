First responders battle blaze at vacant house in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews in Clarksville were called to the scene of a house fire Wednesday at what appeared to be a vacant home.
According to Clarksville Fire Rescue , units from multiple stations responded to the blaze on East Boy Scout Road just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
When the first engine arrived at the scene, officials said personnel saw smoke and flames coming through the roof.
As of this writing, the fire is under control and there are no reports of injuries, the department said.
