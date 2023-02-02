ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

Four-bedroom home sells in Dennis for $1.3 million

Michael Fox and Diane Fox bought the property at 65 Hippogriffe Road, Dennis, from Paul J Loverme and Kathleen Loverme on Jan. 12, 2023. The $1,300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $723. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
DENNIS, MA
Dianna Carney

Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
KINGSTON, MA
Two-bedroom home in Orleans sells for $1.1 million

Peter Gray and Kara Gray bought the property at 23 Deerwood Lane, Orleans, from Deerwood Nt 23 on Jan. 11, 2023. The $1,105,000 purchase price works out to $590 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
ORLEANS, MA
Detached house in Eastham sells for $1.1 million

K By The Bay Llc acquired the property at 270 Silver Spring Beach Road, Eastham, from Marjorie J Kurtz on Jan. 12, 2023, for $1,053,500 which represents a price per square foot of $1,225. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. Additional houses...
EASTHAM, MA
Pros & Cons: Grocery Shopping at Price Rite vs Market Basket in New Bedford

After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Steamship Temporarily Halts Vineyard Route After Ferry Breakdowns

Ferries to and from the Vineyard were temporarily halted Sunday morning after the weekend’s frigid temperatures are believed to have caused three ferries to break down. Water pipes burst overnight on the Steamship Authority ferries Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, according to an announcement from the ferry line. The...
NANTUCKET, MA
Home of the Week: An Historic 1940 Cape Cod Estate Hits the Market for the First Time—for a Cool $16.5 Million

Summer may still feel far away, but the time is now to consider a dream waterfront estate – such as a new listing on Massachusetts’ rugged Atlantic coast. Known as “High Scatteree,” this nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom haven is set in the idyllic seaside town of Chatham on Cape Cod about 90 miles east of Boston. Priced at $16.5 million, the 7,200 square-foot property is elegant, isolated and historic—in other words, a perfect New England retreat.  “North Chatham is a coveted enclave of seaside homes at the “elbow” of Cape Cod, right where the sun rises and the expansive sandy beaches seem to go...
CHATHAM, MA
CWN Exclusive: Dead Shark Found on Dennis Beach

(DENNIS, MA) – A dead, partially frozen shark was found washed up Saturday on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis. Local photographer Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie captured the image around 2:30 p.m. amid a brutal cold snap that plunged Cape Cod to below zero temperatures late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
DENNIS, MA
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Firefighters extrciate victim after vehicle crashes into woods in Dennis

DENNIS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Fisk Street near South Main Street. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from the wreckage. The extent of injury was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge

A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
HALIFAX, MA
Police officer spots fire at historic Hyannis house

HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene in the frigid windy conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Travel to be reduced on Sagamore Bridge for maintenance work

Travel will be reduced on the Sagamore Bridge to Cape Cod next month to allow for maintenance work. Transportation officials say here will only be one lane in each direction starting March 1. No end date has been provided. The lane closures come as officials begin the process of replacing...
BOURNE, MA
