ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Greensburg officials: member of police force placed on desk duty

Feb. 2—A member of the Greensburg Police Department has been placed on desk duty, city officials said. The police employee wasn't identified in a statement issued Thursday by city solicitor Zachary Kansler on behalf of Mayor Robb Bell. The move comes as the city is conducting an internal investigation...
GREENSBURG, IN
YAHOO!

Police: 2 killed in early morning Middletown shooting

Two people were killed and in a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 700 block of 15th Avenue for a report of a double shooting, the Middletown Division of Police said in a news release. On the scene, officers located...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YAHOO!

Shootings less than 6 months apart leave 5 members of local family dead

A Cincinnati-area family has been struck with tragedy twice in less than a year after two separate shootings claimed the lives of a mother, father and three of their children. On Friday morning, Cincinnati police found Darlene Flores, 38; Eric Johnson Jr., 19; and Rodrigo Johnson, 16, dead in what authorities described as an apparent double-homicide and a suicide.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy