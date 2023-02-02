A Cincinnati-area family has been struck with tragedy twice in less than a year after two separate shootings claimed the lives of a mother, father and three of their children. On Friday morning, Cincinnati police found Darlene Flores, 38; Eric Johnson Jr., 19; and Rodrigo Johnson, 16, dead in what authorities described as an apparent double-homicide and a suicide.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO