10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A condo in Dennis Port that sold for $220,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 61 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $697,809. The average price per square foot was $437.
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
Detached house sells for $1.1 million in Mashpee
S Christine bought the property at 62 Blue Castle Drive, Mashpee, from Marc D Cullen and Jennifer L Cullen on Jan. 11, 2023, for $1,125,000 which represents a price per square foot of $327. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 10,163-square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Pros & Cons: Grocery Shopping at Price Rite vs Market Basket in New Bedford
After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.
capecod.com
Fire departments urge people to check properties for water leaks as thaw begins
CAPE COD – As the thaw begins, local fire departments are literally being flooded with calls for burst pipes. Officials are specifically asking people to check businesses that have been closed and seasonal residences. Some of the statements from local FDs:. Yarmouth: This cold snap has already affected many...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle house fire in Abington
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night. Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home. The cause of the fire remains...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
vineyardgazette.com
Steamship Temporarily Halts Vineyard Route After Ferry Breakdowns
Ferries to and from the Vineyard were temporarily halted Sunday morning after the weekend’s frigid temperatures are believed to have caused three ferries to break down. Water pipes burst overnight on the Steamship Authority ferries Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, according to an announcement from the ferry line. The...
Home of the Week: An Historic 1940 Cape Cod Estate Hits the Market for the First Time—for a Cool $16.5 Million
Summer may still feel far away, but the time is now to consider a dream waterfront estate – such as a new listing on Massachusetts’ rugged Atlantic coast. Known as “High Scatteree,” this nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom haven is set in the idyllic seaside town of Chatham on Cape Cod about 90 miles east of Boston. Priced at $16.5 million, the 7,200 square-foot property is elegant, isolated and historic—in other words, a perfect New England retreat. “North Chatham is a coveted enclave of seaside homes at the “elbow” of Cape Cod, right where the sun rises and the expansive sandy beaches seem to go...
capecod.com
CWN Exclusive: Dead Shark Found on Dennis Beach
(DENNIS, MA) – A dead, partially frozen shark was found washed up Saturday on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis. Local photographer Amie Medeiros @capeimagesbyamie captured the image around 2:30 p.m. amid a brutal cold snap that plunged Cape Cod to below zero temperatures late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
capecod.com
Video: Firefighters respond to large fire in Bourne
BOURNE – A large fire was reported at a residential structure at 25 Baker’s Lane at the Hideaway Village condos in Bourne sometime after 1o:30 AM Saturday. Flames were visible on arrival and mutual aid was requested to the scene. Reports say everyone evacuated the structure safely. Frozen hydrants hampered efforts to get water to the scene. Tanker units responded to bring additional water to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Police officer spots fire at historic Hyannis house
HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene in the frigid windy conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
fallriverreporter.com
Search for missing dog in Fall River that galvanized community comes to tragic end
The search for a missing Fall River dog has come to a tragic end. According to the mother of the owner, Naya was a service dog visiting from California that escaped into the unbearable cold on Friday. “They go everywhere together. Since it’s been painfully freezing outside, she thought it...
6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Accidental Weekend Fire On Cape Cod: Authorities
A 6-year-old boy was killed in an accidental two-alarm fire on Cape Cod this weekend, officials said. Orleans Fire responded to the fire at 177 Route 6A in Orleans around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in Massachusetts
An innovative new grocery store recently opened in Massachusetts, making it easier, faster, and more convenient for local residents to do their shopping. Read on to learn more.
whdh.com
Victim of fatal Orleans fire identified as 6-year-old boy
ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled an accidental fire in Orleans on Saturday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead. Crews responding to a report of fire and smoke in a home at 177 Route 6A around 8:40 p.m. found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Plainridge Park Casino evacuated after gas leak, causing delays on Route 1
A gask leak at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville forced an evacuation of the building and caused traffic delays on Route 1 on Saturday, according to authorities. The casino, as well as its extending parking lots, were evacuated Saturday afternoon due to the gas leak, which came from a rooftop unit and apparently involved a burst sprinkler pipe, Massachusetts State Police said in a series of tweets.
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
6-year-old boy dies in Orleans house fire
A 6-year-old boy died Saturday night when fire swept through an Orleans home, the State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed. According to Orleans fire officials, firefighters responded to an 8:40 p.m. report of smoke and fire in a residence at 171 Route 6A. Flames were reported coming from the second floor of the 2 1/2-story building by first responders.
MassLive.com
