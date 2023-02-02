Blue Door Boutique in Frisco offers personalized service to help women feel confident

Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
texasmetronews.com
Black Business Spotlight: Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge
Smoking Jacket is an upscale Cigar Lounge. The environment is just right for “The Elite Smokers”. The atmosphere is relaxing and cozy, and customers can bring beverages of their choice. There are relaxing and comfortable chairs to unwind and have a great conversation with good people. They believe smoking cigars is a lifestyle. They are open Mon-Thu 3-10 pm Fri & Sat 3-12 am and Sun 12-10 pm.
WDW News Today
Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park
Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
tourcounsel.com
Alliance Town Center | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Texas for shopping, and if you are looking for a place with very good prices, offers and discounts on daily service, we recommend you visit Alliance Town Center. This shopping complex offers multiple shops, restaurants and social areas.
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
texasmetronews.com
“A Heart for Others” Ladies Luncheon celebrates friendship, family and community
In celebration of Galentines’ Day, the JV McRae Foundation will host its inaugural “Heart for Others Ladies Luncheon” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Sixty Vines located in Dallas, TX. Influential author, filmmaker and producer, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, will be the motivational keynote...
KENS 5
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
Ground is broken on Mansfield's H-E-B store
or the people of Mansfield, the long wait for an H-E-B store will soon be over. The groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s new H-E-B store took place Friday morning, and construction will begin in earnest Monday.
Landmarked 100-Year-Old Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, Has a New Owner
The home, which sold for $6.1 million according to the agents, has a suite of amenities, from water features to a wine cellar behind stained-glass doors
Texas zoo inspections reveal incidents involving animal treatment, escapes, deaths
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An in-depth look at some major Texas zoos through inspection reports provides a historical look at incidents at the Dallas Zoo over the last decade, and it appears to put one North Texas zoo in the spotlight but not for reasons you might expect. The United States Department of Agriculture licenses and inspects zoos. The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. We obtained more than 400-documents referencing animal treatments, escapes, and deaths.DALLAS ZOOIn 2011, the records reference a chimp and a spider monkey escape at the...
Farm + Feed's 'eatertainment' concept offers Plano locals a social dining experience
Farm Feed's Hot Fish Sando is served on a Brioche bun with fries ($15.75). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While growing up in the 1980s and early 1990s, Max Seel said going to arcades made gaming a social experience. However, in the last 10 years, he has noticed gaming has become isolating.
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
Frisco eatery CraftWay Kitchen offers fine, yet casual, dining experience
Blue Cheese Chips ($11) feature smoked bacon, chives, blue cheese crumbles and dressing. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Frisco, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
Traffic, safety main concerns at Frisco Universal theme park meeting
After rescheduling due to bad weather, Frisco residents and representatives gathered for a meet and greet to discuss the proposed Universal Kids Frisco theme park. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) While some people are excited about the new Universal theme park coming to Frisco, others continue to have concerns about safety and...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process
City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
Airline Expands In Texas, Opening Access To Over 125 Destinations
Delta Airlines is amping up its presence in the Lone Star State!
Art Wheel Studio in Plano uses European teaching methods focused on classical art
Natalie Kennemer works on a acrylic painting. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Liliana Nedzelska, a Ukrainian native, earned a master’s degree in teaching fine arts from the Kyiv Cultural Institute. She said in 2004, she started teaching art from her home in Keller to her two sons and some of their friends because of the far-reaching benefits garnered from this activity.
