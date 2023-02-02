ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Door Boutique in Frisco offers personalized service to help women feel confident

By Karen Harrington
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
texasmetronews.com

Black Business Spotlight: Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge

Smoking Jacket is an upscale Cigar Lounge. The environment is just right for “The Elite Smokers”. The atmosphere is relaxing and cozy, and customers can bring beverages of their choice. There are relaxing and comfortable chairs to unwind and have a great conversation with good people. They believe smoking cigars is a lifestyle. They are open Mon-Thu 3-10 pm Fri & Sat 3-12 am and Sun 12-10 pm.
CEDAR HILL, TX
WDW News Today

Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park

Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

Alliance Town Center | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Texas for shopping, and if you are looking for a place with very good prices, offers and discounts on daily service, we recommend you visit Alliance Town Center. This shopping complex offers multiple shops, restaurants and social areas.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal

Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Texas zoo inspections reveal incidents involving animal treatment, escapes, deaths

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An in-depth look at some major Texas zoos through inspection reports provides a historical look at incidents at the Dallas Zoo over the last decade, and it appears to put one North Texas zoo in the spotlight but not for reasons you might expect. The United States Department of Agriculture licenses and inspects zoos. The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. We obtained more than 400-documents referencing animal treatments, escapes, and deaths.DALLAS ZOOIn 2011, the records reference a chimp and a spider monkey escape at the...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco to move forward on Grand Park visioning process

City of Frisco staff is gearing up to work with a consultant that will help guide the city through developing a vision and framework for the buildout of Grand Park. The move comes after the city opened a small morsel of the sprawling Grand Park property in the form of a walking trail in November.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Art Wheel Studio in Plano uses European teaching methods focused on classical art

Natalie Kennemer works on a acrylic painting. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Liliana Nedzelska, a Ukrainian native, earned a master’s degree in teaching fine arts from the Kyiv Cultural Institute. She said in 2004, she started teaching art from her home in Keller to her two sons and some of their friends because of the far-reaching benefits garnered from this activity.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

