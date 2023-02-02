ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
tourcounsel.com

Shingle Creek Crossing | Shopping mall in Minnesota

Shingle Creek Crossing, formerly Brookdale Center, is a regional shopping mall in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. It became the third enclosed shopping mall in the Twin Cities, after Southdale Center and Apache Plaza. The mall opened in phases beginning with Phase One in March 1962 which included anchor stores Sears and JCPenney. Phase Two opened in 1966, adding Dayton's as the third anchor. Donaldson's became the fourth anchor in September 1967. Brookdale Center was part of "The Dales", what was referred to as the four "Dale" centers circling the Twin Cities, originally developed by Dayton-Hudson Corporation.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Council Approves Site Plan for Gun Range

The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a site plan for a gun range in the northern part of the city in their council meeting this week. Range USA would be located on five acres, just south of Interstate 610 and Highway 169. In addition to the gun range, the facility...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Y-105FM

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
The Center Square

In Minneapolis, transit employees got pay increases with bus drivers making $200k

(The Center Square) – At a time when fare revenue and passenger trips have plummeted, the Minneapolis transit system has given its employees pay increases. Top administrators at Metro Transit saw significant pay increases by as much as $55,000 in case from 2020 to 2022. Also, one bus driver made $201,853 and another bus driver made $195,717 last year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for bus drivers in the United States is $23.37 which equates to $48,600 for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Metro Transit will let average drivers take a bus for a spin this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's record-low unemployment rate has been great for job seekers, but it's been tough for anyone in need of a bus. "We've been increasing our wages, hiring bonuses, referral bonuses, making better schedules than we used to have, but there's still a barrier," said Brian Funk, chief operating officer for Metro Transit. "One of the things I've heard from many potential drivers is, 'I'm interested, but I don't know what it's like to drive a big bus around.'"
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Best Buy closing Shakopee store

Best Buy will be closing its Shakopee store next month, the company announced earlier this week. “It’s never an easy decision to close a store, and we’re grateful for all of our customers in Shakopee who have shopped there over the years,” a Best Buy spokesperson wrote in a prepared statement to Shakopee Valley News.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis Public Schools was nearly conned out of $500K

At the height of the pandemic, one of Minnesota’s largest school districts fell victim to cyber fraud and nearly lost half a million dollars in the process. The previously unreported crime targeted Minneapolis Public Schools in April 2020, when schools and administration offices were vacant due to COVID-19.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming

MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
MINNESOTA STATE
accesspress.org

Minnesotans with disabilities are literally getting nowhere

I had a car accident around 5:30 p.m. January 6 close to my home in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis. It was just a block away from the downtown post office, which is around 8 to 10 blocks from my condominium. I had hit a patch of ice and slid into a parked car. I certainly wasn’t going fast, but it was enough momentum to break the tie rod in my front end, which left me unable to steer my car. I was not hurt, thank goodness. But my car certainly was disabled, and not operational.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

THC beverage makers worried about being left out of Minnesota's new cannabis bill

MINNEAPOLIS – East Lake Craft Brewery has been pouring beers inside of Midtown Global Market since 2014, but in the last year they've seen a surge in sales from their THC drink "High & Dry.""It's been great because new people are coming in, people we've never seen before," said Ryan Pitman, owner of East Lake Craft Brewery, "It's been a good seller for us."However, the current Cannabis Bill has language that could leave his business behind."Under current Minnesota law, brewers are allowed to create beverages that are based on hemp, that qualify for federal tax benefits and are not subject...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kristen Walters

Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota

According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
FOREST LAKE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Respect Makers Market showcases local, Black-owned businesses

MINNEAPOLIS -- On this first weekend of Black History Month, a brewery in Northeast Minneapolis wanted to bring more attention to the small, Black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities.56 Brewing held its first "Respect Makers Market and Music Fest" Saturday.For dozens of Black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities, having a place to show off what they do can make or break them. "Oftentimes, we're underrepresented. Even trying to get a leg up into the commerce, into the marketplace can be really challenging for us," said Abisola Jaiyesimi, creator of Sola's Butters. "So for us to have this spotlight and have an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inside the history of the Minnesota Red Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films...
MINNESOTA STATE

