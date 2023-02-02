Read full article on original website
Related
ccxmedia.org
Environmental Leaders Launch ‘Low Salt, No Salt’ Campaign
In the warmer months, Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are a major source of recreation and relaxation. But experts say that the things we’re doing in the winter to remove snow and ice have a big impact on our bodies of water. “Yeah so it only takes one teaspoon...
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
tourcounsel.com
Shingle Creek Crossing | Shopping mall in Minnesota
Shingle Creek Crossing, formerly Brookdale Center, is a regional shopping mall in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. It became the third enclosed shopping mall in the Twin Cities, after Southdale Center and Apache Plaza. The mall opened in phases beginning with Phase One in March 1962 which included anchor stores Sears and JCPenney. Phase Two opened in 1966, adding Dayton's as the third anchor. Donaldson's became the fourth anchor in September 1967. Brookdale Center was part of "The Dales", what was referred to as the four "Dale" centers circling the Twin Cities, originally developed by Dayton-Hudson Corporation.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Council Approves Site Plan for Gun Range
The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a site plan for a gun range in the northern part of the city in their council meeting this week. Range USA would be located on five acres, just south of Interstate 610 and Highway 169. In addition to the gun range, the facility...
One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference
You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
In Minneapolis, transit employees got pay increases with bus drivers making $200k
(The Center Square) – At a time when fare revenue and passenger trips have plummeted, the Minneapolis transit system has given its employees pay increases. Top administrators at Metro Transit saw significant pay increases by as much as $55,000 in case from 2020 to 2022. Also, one bus driver made $201,853 and another bus driver made $195,717 last year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for bus drivers in the United States is $23.37 which equates to $48,600 for a...
Metro Transit will let average drivers take a bus for a spin this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's record-low unemployment rate has been great for job seekers, but it's been tough for anyone in need of a bus. "We've been increasing our wages, hiring bonuses, referral bonuses, making better schedules than we used to have, but there's still a barrier," said Brian Funk, chief operating officer for Metro Transit. "One of the things I've heard from many potential drivers is, 'I'm interested, but I don't know what it's like to drive a big bus around.'"
swnewsmedia.com
Best Buy closing Shakopee store
Best Buy will be closing its Shakopee store next month, the company announced earlier this week. “It’s never an easy decision to close a store, and we’re grateful for all of our customers in Shakopee who have shopped there over the years,” a Best Buy spokesperson wrote in a prepared statement to Shakopee Valley News.
fox9.com
Minneapolis Public Schools was nearly conned out of $500K
At the height of the pandemic, one of Minnesota’s largest school districts fell victim to cyber fraud and nearly lost half a million dollars in the process. The previously unreported crime targeted Minneapolis Public Schools in April 2020, when schools and administration offices were vacant due to COVID-19.
kfgo.com
Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming
MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
accesspress.org
Minnesotans with disabilities are literally getting nowhere
I had a car accident around 5:30 p.m. January 6 close to my home in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis. It was just a block away from the downtown post office, which is around 8 to 10 blocks from my condominium. I had hit a patch of ice and slid into a parked car. I certainly wasn’t going fast, but it was enough momentum to break the tie rod in my front end, which left me unable to steer my car. I was not hurt, thank goodness. But my car certainly was disabled, and not operational.
THC beverage makers worried about being left out of Minnesota's new cannabis bill
MINNEAPOLIS – East Lake Craft Brewery has been pouring beers inside of Midtown Global Market since 2014, but in the last year they've seen a surge in sales from their THC drink "High & Dry.""It's been great because new people are coming in, people we've never seen before," said Ryan Pitman, owner of East Lake Craft Brewery, "It's been a good seller for us."However, the current Cannabis Bill has language that could leave his business behind."Under current Minnesota law, brewers are allowed to create beverages that are based on hemp, that qualify for federal tax benefits and are not subject...
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
fox9.com
Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges
FOREST LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit. According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
Respect Makers Market showcases local, Black-owned businesses
MINNEAPOLIS -- On this first weekend of Black History Month, a brewery in Northeast Minneapolis wanted to bring more attention to the small, Black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities.56 Brewing held its first "Respect Makers Market and Music Fest" Saturday.For dozens of Black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities, having a place to show off what they do can make or break them. "Oftentimes, we're underrepresented. Even trying to get a leg up into the commerce, into the marketplace can be really challenging for us," said Abisola Jaiyesimi, creator of Sola's Butters. "So for us to have this spotlight and have an...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Inside the history of the Minnesota Red Bulls
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota National Guard is the most deployed guard in the country.The 34th Infantry division, a unit of the Minnesota National Guard started back in 1917 after border raids by Pancho Villa. Members from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas were activated to guard the border with Mexico. Then, they trained in New Mexico.That is where they adopted their symbol: the skull of a bull inside a Mexican water jar.In World War II, the Germans came to know this symbol stood for ferocious fighting - that's when they got the name the "Red Bulls" and were immortalized in films...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Comments / 0