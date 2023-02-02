Read full article on original website
Polygon Price May Surpass $1.50 In February – Here’s Why
Polygon price is still moving upward and is comfortably above the $1.20 mark as it continues its ascent toward $2. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the leading Layer-2 blockchain has gained an impressive 67% since the start of the year as the crypto market continues to recover from the extended bearish period of 2022.
Shiba Inu Whale Withdraws $60 Million In SHIB From Binance, Bullish?
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has made several withdrawals from the crypto exchange Binance in the past day. Here’s what this may mean. Shiba Inu Whale Gradually Transferred Coins Out Of Binance Today. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, several sizeable Shiba Inu...
Best Play-to-Earn Startups to Watch in 2023 Amid the Crypto Market Recession
With the beginning of 2023, the cryptocurrency market turned to growth, though the overall outlook remains uncertain due to the ongoing economic recession. Despite this, the gaming niche within the cryptocurrency industry continues to attract new players and investors. According to data from Dappradar, the number of active users in...
Fetch.ai (FET) up 200% in 30 days – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Skyrockets by 1400% in Presale
Newcomer Fetch.ai (FET) has managed to surge by a massive 200% in just 30 days following the next it has become one of Binance’s reserve assets, and the demand for AI increases. Furthermore, we have cryptocurrency project Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) skyrocketing over 1,400% within just a few weeks during its pre-sale, with analysts now predicting it will surge by another 300% soon, reaching over $0,24 per token.
Polkadot (DOT) Gains 6% In One Day As Market Sees Correction
Polkadot is rising again after slowing down on its earlier rally in January. The token is trading at $6.97, representing an increase of 5.98% in 24 hours. The token’s price has been in this range since January 20, 2023, with small increments in daily intervals. Also, Polkadot had 20...
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Fantom (FTM) Make Appreciable Profits As Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Moves Closer To 700%
As the month gradually winds down, crypto enthusiasts zoom in on the coins with gains so far. Whilst Fantom (FTM) and Dogecoin (DOGE) achieve appreciable profits, Orbeon Protocol continues in its ascent, soaring close to 700% in its stage 4 presales. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Dogecoin (Doge) Market Indicators Are...
Craig Wright Wants His $2.5 Billion, Demanding For a Bitcoin Hard Fork
Judge Colin Birss of the London Court of Appeal on Friday, February 3, ruled that Craig Wright’s lawsuit against 14 Bitcoin developers has what it takes to go to trial. Craig Wright, through Tulip Trading, claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin. He is suing 14 developers, seeking to recover 111,000 BTC.
Litecoin (LTC) Tallies Over 12% Increase In Last 7 Seven Days
Litecoin has seen an increase in its value in the past seven days amid the high anticipation surrounding its upcoming halving event. LTC has shown impressive price action since January. Although it’s down a little in the past 24 hours, its price gain in the last 30 days is encouraging.
Polygon Beefs Up Layer 2 Position, Gets The Edge In NFT Transactions Vs. Ethereum
Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling solution built on top of Ethereum. This addresses the scalability problem of the Ethereum network. The project, however, is currently outperforming the network in NFT transactions. According to WuBlockchain, a crypto news reporter, various metrics of Polygon’s NFT market have gone up with BendDAO,...
Ethereum Bearish Signal: Profit-Taking Hits Highest Level Since Feb 2021
On-chain data shows Ethereum profit-taking has spiked to high levels not seen since February 2021, a sign that could be bearish for the asset’s price. Ethereum Profit Taking Rises As ETH Continues To Rally. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, this profit-taking may suggest that the...
Monero (XMR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are Popular Twitter Crypto Recommendations. Here’s Why Savvy Investors Choose Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Instead
Monero (XMR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are some of the most popular cryptocurrencies with a huge social media presence, especially on Twitter. While their communities continue to show overwhelming love, a new entrant, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), is quickly piquing their interest. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a cross-chain protocol that aims to...
Will Bitcoin Price Return To $20,000? Here’s What Investors Expect
Bitcoin price is still trending comfortably above the $23,000 level as it maintains its bullish trend. This has continued for a couple of weeks now, propelled forward by the newly adopted dovish stance of the United States Federal Reserve. However, not all investors have embraced this bullish trend as many still expect a decline in price for the digital asset.
Solana Can Depreciate Further If It Doesn’t Breach Its Immediate Target
Solana had significantly recovered from the lows it touched in November and December. Currently, the SOL price is stuck below the $26 mark, which has caused the altcoin to lose further value. Over the last 24 hours, Solana fell by 0.7%, which indicated that the coin was range-bound on its...
Don’t Get Too Greedy On Bitcoin, Analyst Suggests, Here’s Why
Bitcoin has experienced a significant trend change; the market sentiment has also changed in 2023. Since breaking from consolidation, Bitcoin’s momentum has shifted to the upside, transitioning from a bear market to potentially the early stages of a new bull market. In a monthly newsletter, veteran quant investor and...
63% Of Dogecoin Holders Are Making Money
According to InTheBlock on-chain data, 63% of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are profitable at spot prices. Only 35% are out of the money, while just 2% are at break even. DOGE is a top-10 cryptocurrency with a market cap of $12.4 billion. The coin is changing hands at $0.094 per data streams from CoinMarketCap (CMC).
Shiba Inu Gains 14% In Last 24 Hours As Shibarium Beta Launch Inches Closer
Shiba Inu, popularly known as the “Dogecoin Killer,” has been one cryptocurrency with a constant buzz around it in 2023. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the second largest meme coin has gained a staggering 74.41% since the start of the new year as the crypto market continues its impressive recovery.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Cronos (CRO) – The Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy Now
Innovation And Usability Drive Cryptocurrencies. When Satoshi made Bitcoin (BTC) available in 2009, the world moved on its axis, and nothing was ever the same again. The financial world took notice, and while the masses initially dismissed it, those with a nous for innovation knew Bitcoin (BTC) was the next big thing. Not since the invention of the internet itself has an invention had such an enormous impact on the world.
Australia Gives Its Crypto Watchdogs More Teeth To Fight Scammers
In 2022, the crypto space faced a high rate of scams and fraudulent activities, especially in the DeFi sector. Scammers use phishing, fake ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings), Ponzi schemes, and impersonation techniques to trick people into giving up their cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies made it easier for...
DOT Price (Polkadot) Prediction: Break Above $6.80 Could Spark Fresh Rally
Polkadot’s DOT started a fresh increase from the $6.00 support against the US Dollar. It is consolidating gains and might start a fresh rally above $6.80. DOT is holding the ground above the $6.00 and $6.20 levels against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $6.30 support...
ApeCoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) – Three Great Coins for NFT Lovers
Despite the current cryptocurrency market, NFTs keep getting huge interest from old and new investors. After its boom in 2021, investors are now more interested than ever in owning digital art and unique authentication in games. Research by cryptocurrency experts predicts that the current $3 billion market will grow to...
