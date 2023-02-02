Innovation And Usability Drive Cryptocurrencies. When Satoshi made Bitcoin (BTC) available in 2009, the world moved on its axis, and nothing was ever the same again. The financial world took notice, and while the masses initially dismissed it, those with a nous for innovation knew Bitcoin (BTC) was the next big thing. Not since the invention of the internet itself has an invention had such an enormous impact on the world.

1 DAY AGO