ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?

At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
BBC

Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United

A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy