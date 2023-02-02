Read full article on original website
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His First Ever Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League
Ronaldo's first Al Nassr goal came in his third game for the club.
Man Utd fans all say the same thing after Casemiro is sent off vs Crystal Palace for ‘choking Will Hughes’
CASEMIRO received his marching orders after putting his hands around Will Hughes' neck in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. The Brazilian went a step too far in the second half after a tackle on Antony sparked a mass brawl. While confronting Hughes, with United holding a 2-0 advantage...
Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish
Messi whipped a first-time finish past Maxime Dupe from 22 yards after Achraf Hakimi had dribbled into a congested area of the field.
Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?
At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Multiple Big Chances & Has Goal Disallowed In First Half Against Al Fateh
Ronaldo looked very frustrated as he walked off the field at half-time in Friday's Saudi Pro League game between Al Fateh and Al Nassr.
Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira sacked Crystal Palace coach Shaun Derry for ‘overstepping role after dressing room rant’
CRYSTAL PALACE boss Patrick Vieira sacked first team coach Shaun Derry for reportedly "overstepping his roles and responsibilities" during a passionate dressing room rant. Derry, 45, who captained Palace as a player, was relieved of his duties earlier this week after more than three years as a coach at the club.
Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United
A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
Mason Greenwood misses Man Utd training after charges dropped – as angry fans say he should never play for club again
MASON Greenwood missed Manchester United training today after charges against him were dropped. It comes after the club told him to stay away and not to train with them until it completes its own internal probe. Angry fans have also said the striker, 21, should never play again. Yesterday Greenwood...
Gerard Piqué celebrates his 36th birthday in Barcelona alongside Clara Chia Marti
Gerard Piqué welcomed his 36th birthday on February 2, the same day Shakira turned 46. And while the Colombian star received a serenade outside her balcony in Barcelona, his ex and the father of her two sons decided to have a low-key car drive with his new...
PSG confirm talks with Lionel Messi over contract extension for World Cup winner
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed they are in talks with Lionel Messi over an extension, amid reports he could leave this summer
